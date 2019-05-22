• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
But it did not all happen in a day, this giving over of himself, body and soul, to the man-animals. He could not immediately forego his wild heritage and his memories of the Wild. There were days when he crept to the edge of the forest and stood and listened to something calling him far and away. ✏️ Jack London 📖 White Fang #dog #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #doglover #dogportrait #dogphotography #akita #akitainu #akitasofinstagram #akitalover #japaneseakita #pet #petlovers #petphotography #natgeoyourshot #animals #photo #photography #photooftheday #nikon #nikond3400 #greece #athens #parnitha #lifo #lifopets
#greekstraycats #greekstray #adoptastray #athenscats #adoptastraycat #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends #open_cra_cages RAGNAR - Cat Rescue Athens -english follows- Πες μας την ιστορία σου Ragnar.. Μίλησέ μας για τα χρόνια που έζησες στο δρόμο. Πες μας για τότε που ήσουν ο πιο δυνατός γάτος της γειτονιάς σου. Τότε που νικούσες στους καυγάδες με τα αλλα αρσενικά. Μίλησε για τα χτυπήματα και τις πληγές που ξεπέρασες μόνος σου, για την πείνα, το κρύο, για τις στιγμές που γλίτωσες στο τσακ το θάνατο οταν τα αυτοκίνητα πέρασαν ξυστά σου. Πες μας για τις μέρες που άρχισες να νιώθεις αδύναμος, τοτε που επέλεγες να απέχεις απο ολα και καθοσουν κρυμμένος κάτω από τα αυτοκίνητα. Απόμακρος και αριστοκρατικός όπως ήσουν πάντα. Μίλησέ μας και για το φόβο σου οταν κάποιος προσπαθησε τελικά να σε βοηθήσει. Τότε που κάποιος έσκυψε, σε είδε και αποφάσισε να σε παρει από το δρόμο. Πες μας πόσο ξένα και ανοίκεια σου φαίνονταν ολα αυτά. Η βοήθεια, η φροντίδα, η αγάπη. Δεν είχες μάθει στη ζωή σου να έχεις βοήθεια, πώς λοιπόν να δεχτείς αυτή που σου προσφέρουν ξαφνικά... Η γλυκός Ragnar ζούσε σε αποικία της Αθήνας. Τον τελευταίο καιρό έγινε αρκετά ευαίσθητος και δεν μπορούσε να επιβιώσει αλλο έξω. Αποφασίσαμε να τον φιλοξενήσουμε για να βρει πια ενα σπίτι. RAGNAR - Cat Rescue Athens Sweet Ragnar was living at a cat colony in Athens. He was getting more and more vulnerable and he couldn’t make it on his own anymore. We decided to foster him and search a forever home. Αν ενδιαφέρεστε να υιοθετήσετε παρακαλούμε στείλτε sms: 6955589216 ή μήνυμα στην σελίδα μας. If you would like to adopt please text at 6955589216 or send your request at: https://www.facebook.com/CatRescueAthens Cat Rescue Αthens Αρ. Μητρώου Πρωτοδικείου Αθηνών: 31663 Ο στόχος μας είναι ξεκάθαρος: ~ Μέχρι και η τελευταία γάτα να έχει αγαπηθεί ~
Are you coming back from a long day at work and you want someone to talk to? Are you looking for some kind words from a friend once in a while? Do you turn on the tv to feel like there is some noise in the room? If you answered yes to any of the above, then you need Pan! Pan is a well mannered young man who likes chit chatting. Yes, that’s right, he likes to talk. Whenever he sees a human, he runs to meet them and starts to talk! We are not quite sure what he is saying, but he looks us in the eyes and makes the sweetest meowing sounds! Of course we reply back, he says something again and the conversation goes on for a while! Pan is an adorable young cat looking for his forever home. He was born around October 2018. He will be given for adoption to live exclusively indoors, in the Attica region, neutered or on condition that he will be neutered at the appropriate age. His new guardian will be required to cover the cost of microchipping him. Contact tel. number +306936631269. #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram
