View this post on Instagram

I love cats because I enjoy my home; and little by little, they become its visible soul. #cat #cats #catmomn #catsofinstangram #cutecat #pets #kitten #instacat #meow #animallovers #lovecats #lovemycat #lifopets #kitty #kittens #kittycat #kittylove #kittylover #kittycats #mylove #myfamily #catlife #catfriendly