• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Στολίσαμε! 😻🎄🌟 #merryxmas #mychristmas #catsofinstagram #lifopets

A post shared by Marilena Vourgoutzi (@marilenaki_v) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Waiting for Santa #xmas2018 #holidaysmodeon #festive #xmastree #catsofinstagram #petsofinstagram #instagood #lifopets

A post shared by Sesilia (@sesilia_psaradaki) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#lifopets#season'sgreetings#feeling proudforthisguy#traininghimissofun

A post shared by Eleni Drakou (@elenidrakou) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

It's Christmas time in the city #xmaslove #xmaspets#boxermoments #boxerofinstagram #boxerdog #lifopets #xmasfriends

A post shared by Joanna Athanassiou (@joannaathanassiou) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Κριστμας μουντ #christmasdecorations #christmas #christmas🎄 #lifopets #ilovedogs #doglove

A post shared by zTz (@zoitzimitra) on