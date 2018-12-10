View this post on Instagram

🐼 New me looking for a new home 🐾 1. Me 🐾 2. Mum 🐾 3. Dad 🐾 Favorite song : Hello, Lionel Richie Ο μασκοφόρος κουραμπιές της φωτογραφίας, γεννήθηκε στις 10 Οκτωβρίου από τους γονείς που βλέπετε στις επόμενες. Μεγαλώνει γρήγορα (και πολύ), ήδη είναι μια βαριά χνουδόμπαλα. Με τα γονίδια του ελληνικού ποιμενικού, θα γίνει μπόλικος, δυνατός και πιστός στη νέα του ανθρωποοικογένεια, όπως οι αγαπημένοι μας γονείς του. Είναι ήδη εξοικειωμένος με γάτες. Δεχόμαστε βιογραφικά inbox. (Bonus φωτογραφικό υλικό διαθέσιμο, καθώς και censored βίντεο που μασάει την ουρά του γάτου φίλου του 🐱) Feel free να τον βγάλετε βούκινο 📯 (repost, share, whateva) #puppy #newpuppy #dogsofinstagram #igdog #lookingforlove #puppiesofig #greekshepherd #newhome #greece #lookingforyou #needahome #adoptme #adoption #pet #petadoption #puppies #pup #adoptadog #lifopets #doggy #whitdog #blackandwhite #blackandwhitedog #dogphotographer