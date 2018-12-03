View this post on Instagram

My mom says I look like a kangaroo in this photo... 😂😂😂 probably she is right! #reina #reinaboxer #boxer #boxers #boxersofinstagram #boxergirl #boxergram #boxerdog #boxerdogcentral #instaboxer #greece #dogsofgreece #lifopets #lifeisbetterwithdogs #naxos #dogsofinstagram #petsofinstagram #boxeraddict #boxerlife #doglife #boxerlove #boxerdaily #boxerfun #