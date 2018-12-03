• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 


 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

“Being sick feels like you're wearing someone else's glasses”. Megan Boyle

A post shared by Vasso Kaperoni (@iris_fotos) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

MALO #catsofinstagram#lifopets #homesweethome #november2018

A post shared by Lionel (@monsieur_et_compagnie) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

English Follows Ολόλευκη κουκλα με ματάρες ψάχνει σπίτι. Παρακαλούμε κοινοποιήστε! Αυτές οι υπέροχες ματάρες είχαν βρεθεί πριν 5 μήνες σε ένα οικόπεδο. Αυτή η πανέμορφη γατούλα μόλις είχε ανοίξει τα ματάκια της και κάποιος θεώρησε καλή ιδέα να την βάλει σε μια σακούλα και να την πετάξει. Η γατούλα σώθηκε καθώς κάποιοι άκουσαν το κλάμα της και την έσωσαν. Ψάχνουμε για μια υπέροχη οικογένεια για να την υιοθετήσει. 5 μηνών κοριτσάκι ολόλευκη με απιθανες ματάρες! Θα δοθεί εντός Αττικής, για μέσα στο σπίτι, με συμβόλαιο υιοθεσίας και την προϋπόθεση ότι θα στειρωθεί όταν θα έρθει η κατάλληλη στιγμή. τηλέφωνο 6974536692 5 months ago we found this gorgeous, pure white and bright eyed cat in a field. Unfortunately, an unkind human hand thought it correct to put her in a plastic bag and throw her in the field like a piece of garbage!! However her unfortunate beginning to this world had a turn for the better. Someone passing by heard her cries, although her beautiful eyes hadn't opened yet. We are in search of an everlasting, safe, warm and loving home for this precious 5 month old female cat. Please call 6974536692 #adopt #adoptdontshop #adoptagreekstray #peoplegreece #athens#greece #fthis #greekcelebrities #animallover #love #smile #love#christmas #bazaar #instagood #eleni #greekcelebrity #lifo #beautifulpeople #eleni #cat #catsofgreece #animalsdoingthings #thedodo #catadoptionday #saveastraycat #beautifulcats #funnycats #lifopets #γατες

A post shared by Angeliki Panagiotopoulou (@angeliki23_) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#cats #catlife #greycats #catsofinstagram #lifopets

A post shared by Sofia Lampropoulou (@sofia_lampropoulou_) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Hello! I am Leonie the lionhearted! I might look small to you, but I am a very brave girl. When I was even smaller, I had broken my pelvis but that fact didn’t bring me down and I got over it soon! Now I am as playful and happy as the other kitties of my age. They tell me that I became a bit more special after the accident, as I only should eat canned food due to the stenosis I have. But they also tell me that a precious and brave girl like me deserves it. Now I am looking for a forever home to feel loved and enjoy life with my new family! Leonie was born around August 2018. She will be given for adoption to live exclusively indoors, in the Attica region, on condition that she will be neutered at the appropriate age. Hrs new guardian will be required to cover the cost of microchipping her. Contact tel. number 6936631269 #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #cattsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram

A post shared by SCARS, Greece (@scarsgr) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

"The view is for everybody" #morning #ragnar #doggy #view #lifopets #ilovemydog

A post shared by Pavlina Flevotoma (@linapav) on

 

 

 

 

 