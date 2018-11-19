• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
Αν η Δευτέρα είχε πρόσωπο. #mondaymood #germanshepherd #belgianshepherd #bnw #blackandwhite #instapet #lifopets
New Monday. New week. New goals 🐾 Ατενίζοντας την Δευτέρα αφ' υψηλού 🍃 • • • • • #nefestories #mondaymotivation #monday #mondaymorning #newweek #goals #success #dreams #dog #dogoftheday #doglover #malinois #mixedbreed #ilovemydog #dogstagram #petstagram #pets #lifopets #adoptdontshop #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedismyfavoritebreed #instadog #instapet #instagreece #doglife #wolf #malinois #bestwoof
Έτσι πρέπει να ειναι οι Κυριακές. Ηλιόλουστες, παιχνιδιαρες,χαλαρές, παρέα με αυτούς που σε αγαπούν, με αυτούς που αγαπάς! Αγαπω αυτές τις Κυριακές! #sundayfunday #moodoftheday #instalife #instadogs #dogsofinstagram #dontshopadopt #lucky #rednosepit #moby #sadeyes #ellen #lifopets
Momo is white like snow, soft like cotton and sweet like sugar. When you look at him, he can give you a calm and peaceful feeling, like when you wake up and look outside the window and everything is covered in a thin layer of the first snow. When you touch him, he feels soft and familiar, like touching a ball of cotton, fluffy and warm beneath your fingers. When you play with him, he gives you an exhilarating feeling, like when you were a kid and you have just eaten your favorite dessert. In other words he is the cutest, most loving kitty you could meet! Open your heart and your home for Momo and you will see what we are talking about. Momo was born around August 2018. He will be given for adoption to live exclusively indoors, in the Attica region, on condition that he will be neutered at the appropriate age. His new guardian will be required to cover the cost of microchipping him. Contact tel. number +306936631269 #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram
#greekstraycats #greekstray #adoptastray #athenscats #adoptastraycat #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends Όπως βλέπετε βαριέμαι να σας παρακαλέσω να με κοινοποιήσετε, εγώ θα βαριόμουν να με κοινοποιήσω, θα με υιοθετούσα τσακ-μπαμ. ‘νύχτα 🌛 Πινέζας As you can see, I ‘m really bored to beg you to repost me, I would also be bored to repost me, I would adopt me right away. ‘night 🌛 Pinezas Αν ενδιαφέρεστε να υιοθετήσετε παρακαλούμε στειλτε sms: 6955589216 ή μήνυμα στην σελίδα μας. If you would like to adopt please text at 6955589216 or send your request at: https://www.facebook.com/CatRescueAthens
Νεφελάρα 🐕🌼 Αν θέλετε να υιοθετήσετε κάποιο ζωάκι και διστάζετε, απευθυνθείτε στο @doggo_colectivo, ένα εικονικό ταξίδι και μια απίστευτη ομάδα πρώην αδέσποτων φίλων διατεθειμένοι να σας λύσουν κάθε απορία & να σας βοηθήσουν στα πρώτα σας βήματα! • • • • • #nefestories #doggocolectivo #adoptdontshop #adopt #dontshopadopt #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedismyfavoritebreed #dog #dogsofinstagram #instadog #dogoftheday #dogtraining #play #pet #lifopets #petstagram #mixed #mixedbreed #wolf #malinois #thessaloniki #skg #greece
Comfort zone. 🐕❤ #instadogs #lifopets #jackrussell #lovemydog