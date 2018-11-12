View this post on Instagram

What seems to be a very emotional photo about love between a dog and his human, is actually another love story between the same dog and a treat that resides behind the human's ear 😂😂😂 📸: @nektarios_platykostas . . . #AdoptDontShop #WeAreBetterWithPets #petstagram #rescuedog #rescuecat #Karolos #instapet #instadog #dog #pet #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #Κάρολος #Freideriki #Φρειδερίκη #Friki #doghumanloveaffair #lifopets..