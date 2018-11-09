View this post on Instagram

This is Snow! It could be Jonh Snow but he is more fluffy😍😍 Welcome to the pack! Snow the Poodle, 2 years old🐶 Thank you @thomas.molivas 📸 . .. ... #petoftheday #pets #petofinstagram #petphotography #dogstagram #dogs #dogportrait #dogphotography #doglover #ig_dogs #ig_dogphoto #doglife #poodle #poodlelove #poodlepuppy #poodle🐩 #thessaloniki #thefluffproject #lifopets #igers_greece #igers_thessaloniki #ig_cameras_united #greece_nature #nature_greece #ig_thessaloniki