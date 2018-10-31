• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
Πριν από πέντε μήνες μέναμε σε ένα δωμάτιο το οποίο δεν είχε ρεύμα κ περνάμε ρεύμα από το διπλανό με πολύμπριζο, πλυμμηριζε κάθε φορά που έβρεχε, και δεν είχε ζεστό νερο. Είχαμε μόνο ενα φωτιστικό δαπέδου, ένα στρώμα και η μια την άλλη...αλλά δεν νιώσαμε λεπτό ότι κάτι μας ελειπε. Για την ακρίβεια πιστεύω ότι αυτό μας «έδεσε» κ άλλο..Οταν δεν έχεις περιττά πράγματα να σου αποσπούν την προσοχή, δίνεις αξία σε αυτά που όντως «μετράνε». Τώρα, πέντε μήνες μετά, μετακομίσαμε σε διαμέρισμα κ υιοθετήσαμε τεσσερα γατάκια . Νιώθουμε πιο ολοκληρωμένες από ποτε. Η ζωή δεν έχει «δεν μπορώ», έχει δεν θέλω. Όταν υιοθέτησα την Chanel, δεν είχα κυριολεκτικά να φάω. Δεν είχα δουλειά και δεν ήξερα τι μου «ξημερώνει»,αλλά δεν μπορούσα να την παρατήσω. Δεν μου πέρασε λεπτό από το μυαλό μια τέτοια πράξη. Την έχω κακομάθει, ξοδεύω τον μισό μου μισθό σε παιχνίδια και λιχουδιές και πάντα στο τέλος του μήνα καταλήγω να μετράω τα εικοσάλεπτα για να πάρω τσιγάρα, αλλά το ξανακάνω ΚΑΘΕ μήνα και όχι εν αγνοία μου. Η Chanel είναι ο,τι καλύτερο μου έχει συμβεί. Κατάφερε το ακατόρθωτο: να με κάνει να την αγαπήσω τόσο ώστε να μου ζεστάνει την καρδιά και να διώξει την μοναξιά που μονίμως ένιωθα. Κατάλαβα τι σημαίνει να αγαπας καποιον ουσιαστηκα,χωρίς να σε νοιάζει αν θα πάρεις καινούριο μπουφάν και να νιωθεις μεγαλύτερη χαρά όταν θα του προσφέρεις κάτι, παρα όταν αποκτήσεις κάτι εσυ.💕 Δώστε την ευκαιρία σε ένα αδεσποτακι να σας αλλάξει τη ζωή. #friendship #pets #puppies #puppy #dog #dogs #motherhood #mutt #adoptdontshop #love Mutt #muttsofinstagram #mutts #muttstagram #dog #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #dogsofinsta #puppy #puppies #puppiesofinstagram #athensvoice #petsofinstagram #pet #pets #photography #photoshoot #instaphoto #lifo #lifopets #lifopets🐾🐾 #Greece #Athens #chanel
Nefe Curiosa🐾 Mom, can I go play after training? 🐕 Μαμά, μπορώ να πάω για παιχνίδι τώρα που τελειώσαμε το μάθημα;; • • • • • #pawsome #nefestories #doggocolectivo #dog #dogtraining #dogoftheday #throwback #throwbackthursday #dogsofinstagram #shepherd #malinoismixed #petsofinstagram #lifopets #instapet #instadog #pet #animals #love #adoptdontshop
Chilling . . . #skg #thessaloniki #greece #cats_of_instagram #catlovers #catsofinstagram #animallover #animal #animalplanet #animalsofinstagram #cutie #cutecats #cute #warm #chilling #sleeping #lifopets #lifo #instamoment #instalike #photooftheday #photography #kitty #lovely #love
🐶💕💓Μάιλο!!!💓💕🐶 . . . . . #pantoumazi #cleandog #cutedog #dog #dogbath #doggrooming #doggroomer #doglife #doglover #dogsofinstagram #dogsofig #dogsoftheday #dogspa #dogstragram #dogwashing #furryfriends #groomersofinstagram #happydog #instadog #lifopets #instapet #lovedog #lovemydog #petlover #petstagram #pets
#picoftheday #igersone #animals_in_world #fatalframes #trappingtones #shotzdelight #main_vision #visuslsoflife #canongreece #canonclicks #canonphotos #cats_of_world #cat_features #catlife #createexplore #aov #instaphoto #photographylovers #photographs #photoeveryday #catholic #petstagram #agameoftones #instafocus #photocontestgr #instagood #lifopets #justgoshoot #thevisualscollective #animal_captures
#Spicollective #loves_athens #ig_athens#ig_greece#myfeatureshoot#everydayeverywhere#urban_greece#myspc17#people_of_athens#life_greece#efsyn#lifo#outofthephone#photologio_gr #pets #petsofinstagram #lifopets #dogs#puppy#paw#paws #puppylove#thismustbepuppylove#doglover #dogsofinstagram #puppies #pawsome#oliver#dudeswithdogs#instakopros
🎂Happy birthday little monster🎂 🎉🎁🎈🎉🎁🎈🎉🎁🎈🎉🎁🎈2️⃣🎉🎁🎈🎉🎁🎈 Χρόνια πολλά στο πιο όμορφο, στο πιο καλό , στο πιο έξυπνο, στο πιο πεισματάρικο, στο πιο κλαψιάρικο, στο πιο επίμονο, στο πιο εμμονικό, στο πιο λαίμαργο, στο πιο υπέροχο σκυλί όλου του 🌍 ———————————————————————- #superflox #flox #jackrussell #dog #dogsofinstagram #petsarepeopletoo #animal #portrait #dogportrait #instagram #animals_gr #nature_greece_animals #tv_animals #igworldclub_pets #saveanimals #loveanimals #givethemlove #lifopets #petmegr #jackrussellmoments #jackrussellsofinstagram #jackrusselldaily #petit #nature_greece #jackrussellsofinstagram #jackrussell_daily #locopaws #jackrussellsterriers #team_flox_jackrussell #birthday
My boys.. 😻😻 #catsofinstagram #love #instagood #instadaily #lifopets #tender #hug #nap #instapet #hug #nap
Missing summer time#dogofinstagram#lifopets#dogstagram#hopeeverymonthwasaugust
The woman who defied her time and left her mark in history… Anna Karenina is the fascinating story of a woman who defied the conventions of her time, staying true to her passionate personality to the end. It is a timeless study on jealousy, guilt, hypocrisy and erotic instinct, whose appeal hasn’t faded. Our Karenina is a female with great passion. She feels that she is suffocating in this mundane world because she is seeking something different and in the end she lights up her environment with the subtle secret of her femininity. “Love is the most democratic disease” claims Anna… If you too want a Karenina in your life, if you want to be sick with love and if you seek something different, let our own “Russian” lady conquer you with her feminine charms. Karenina was born around April 2018. She will be given for adoption to live exclusively indoors, in the Attica region, neutered. Her new guardian will be required to cover the cost of microchipping her. Contact tel. number +306936631269 #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram
The eye of the tiger. __________________________________________ #Felix 🐶 #FelixTheWestie #mychild #mylove #mydog 🐾 #dog #westhighlandwhiteterrier #whwt #westie #westiegram #westhighlandterrier #westiesofinstagram #westiesarethebest #instawestie #westy #west_highland_white_terrier #terrier #white #dogs #lifopets #dogsofinstagram #westiememories #westiemoments #photoshooting #Photography #PhotooftheDay
Do more things that make you forget to check your phone.💌 #walkwithyourdog 🐾 . #zvenstime #chowchow #worldofchowchow #bluechow ##instapet #instadogs #lifopets #paws #mybestie #mypet #animal #nature #outside #walk #colours #feelings #anokalliniki #greece #greeksun #inspirational #picture #sunset #nofilters #picoftheday 📸🖤💙
What? #Flora #catsofinstagram #instacat #lifopets #catstagram
What are you looking human? #cat #catsofinstagram #instalifo #lifopets