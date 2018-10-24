• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
#tara #adoptdontshop #instalife #dogstagram #dogtrainer #instadog #dogs #photoftheday #straydog #basicobedience #doglover #rescueadog #instalifo #nikon #straynomore #dogs_of_instagram #dogoftheday #dogs_of_world #doglife #dogphotography #dogtrainerrafa #dogfriendly #dogtraining #mydog #lifopets
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#PixelTheCat . . . . . . . . . . . . #minimalistic #minimalista #minimalism42 #minimalmood #minimal #homedecoration #homedecor #catoftheday #poster #catsofinstagram #catslife #catsagram #lifopets #ig_greece #athens #athensvoice #somewheremagazine #wildlife #fluffy #paws #contemporaryart #modernart #ikea #pixelart #mainecoon #mycat #mypet #crab #decoration
View this post on Instagram
I can hear ya! #dachshund #dachshundsonly #dogstagram #dogs #dog #petstagram #pets #cuteness #cutedogs #cutenessoverload #dog #instadogs #insta_dogs #weinerdog #insta_pets #dachshundsrule #cutepets #lovemydog #lifopets #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #funnydog #pawsomedachshunds #sausagedogs #happydog #dogwithstyle #relaxing
View this post on Instagram
I will chase leaves as well as sticks! 💕🐶#Millie #lovedogs #lifewithdogs #jrt #jrtlove #jackrussell #jackrusselmoments #jackrussellfeatures #jackrussellsofinstagram #jackrussellterrier #dog #instadog #lifopets #sweetdog #bestwoof #doginstagram #dogsofig #doggy #mydog #dogphotography #cutedog #hiking #forest #mountains #nature
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#cat #athenscats #instagreece #lifopets #pet #webstapick #animal
View this post on Instagram
Ο κυριακάτικος ύπνος... #aris_the_cat #aroulislove #lifopets #cat #catmorning #catsleeping #catlife #catworld #cathome #catlover #cattheday #catlove #cats_of_instagram #catinstagram #catsgram #catsofinstagram #catoftheday #catstagram #cat❤️ #cat😺😻 #cat😺 #catmoments #goodmorning #catthessaloniki #cats
View this post on Instagram
💞🐱❣️🐈 #cat #catsofgreece #catsofinstagram #instalifo #lifopets
View this post on Instagram
My hero❤#nofilter #dogsofinstagram #doglovers #handsome #dogs #mydog #mylove #family #myernesto #perfectday #puppy #lovepuppies #naturewalk #dogoftheday #picoftheday #love #prouddog #lifopets #sunnyday #happyday #smile #doglife #dogwalk #lifeisbetterwithdogs #hapiness #family #handsome #mylife #walktothepark
View this post on Instagram
Κάποιος ήθελε παρέα ❣️ [ °°°αγαπες°°°] #peponi #hug #cozyday #agkalies #ilovemydog #mydog #westie #westhighlandterrier #westhighland #westiesofinstagram #westiebestie #westiegram #instapets #lifopets #goodnight #mylove #lovely #afternoon #pepe #instalike #instalifo #lifogreece #dogslife #instadog #dog #hugs #doghug
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
A boy born in May 2018, and as Charles Macklin said “…You are as welcome as the flowers in May…” And this is our little kitten, a…catflower! Despite all he went through, he haw the sweetness and tenderness of a May’s flower, in such a degree of tenderness and caress, that he loves everybody: people, cats, and…dogs! All are welcome inside this spring heart! He will be given with contract of adoption for in house living, within Attica’s area only, dewormed, vaccinated and with microchip. Obligation by the owner to be neutered at the appropriate age. Contact mobile +30 694 072 9501. #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #cattsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
#greekstraycats #greekstray #adoptastray #athenscats #adoptastraycat #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης ΠΥΤΖΑΜΑΣ @CatRescueAthens Κάθε φορά που ξεσπά μία μπόρα ξαφνική όλοι ψάχνουμε ένα απάγκιο για να προστατευτούμε. Ένα μέρος ασφαλές, ζεστό, προφυλαγμένο από τις σταγόνες της βροχής. Το ίδιο κάνουμε κάθε φορά που νιώθουμε ότι κινδυνεύουμε. Το ίδιο κάνουμε και κάθε φορά που φοβόμαστε. Ψάχνουμε αυτό που θα μας κάνει να νιώσουμε ασφαλείς και προστατευμένοι. Συνήθως αυτό μπορεί να μας το προσφέρει μία αγκαλιά. Όταν όμως η αγκαλιά αυτή δεν υπάρχει πια ,τότε αρκεί οτιδήποτε μοιάζει με αυτή. Ακόμα και αν πρόκειται για μία μηχανή αυτοκινήτου. Για ένα μωρό γατάκι χωρίς τη μαμά του, αυτό το μέρος, ζεστό, κρυμμένο, μακριά από τους θορύβους και όλα όσα μοιάζουν τρομακτικά, είναι ότι πιο κοντινό σε μία αγκαλιά. Έτσι έγινε και με τον Πυτζάμα. Φοβισμένος και μόνος μία νύχτα με πολλή βροχή βρήκε μία μηχανή και κρύφτηκε για να γλιτώσει. Παράλληλα όμως έκλαιγε γιατί αυτό το μέρος όσο ζεστό και προφυλαγμένο και αν ήταν, σίγουρα δεν θύμιζε αγκαλιά. Αυτό το κλάμα άκουσε και η εθελόντριά μας ,το έβγαλε από τη μηχανή και το πήρε κοντά της. ψάχνει την παντοτινή του αγκαλιά. Γεννημένος 09/2018 Ζητά υπεύθυνη υιοθεσία. *****Αν ενδιαφέρεστε να υιοθετήσετε παρακαλούμε ΣΤΕΙΛΤΕ SMS 6955589216 ή 6971605896 μήνυμα ΣΤΗ ΣΕΛΙΔΑ μας.***** https://www.facebook.com/CatRescueAthens/ Cat Rescue Αthens Αρ. Μητρώου Πρωτοδικείου Αθηνών: 31663 Ο στόχος μας είναι ξεκάθαρος: ~ Μέχρι και η τελευταία γάτα να έχει αγαπηθεί ~ PYTZAMAS @CatRescueAthens Pytzamaw is a male kitten who was found in a car engine. He is looking for his forever home. Born in 09/2018 ****************************************** If you are interested in adopting one of our cats please send a sms at +306955589216 or +306971605896 or a private message at our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CatRescueAthens/ CAT RESCUE ATHENS Animal Welfare Voluntary Union Registration Nr: 31663 ~Until every last cat is loved~
View this post on Instagram
Cat&dog #thessaloniki #greece #cat #dog #salonica #instathessaloniki #instalifo #lifopets #pets