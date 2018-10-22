View this post on Instagram

Hair and makeup for the divas and we're rolling people.. Backstage moments before photoshoot #serenitynomore #doxielover #dogmodeling #dachshundoftheday #dackel #dachshund #dogsdaily #dogfeatures #dogmodel #puppy #puppyoftheday #puppylove #pawsome #puppylover #puppies #longhairdachshund #lifopets #instapet #lifo #dogphotoshoot