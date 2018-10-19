• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
Old but gold. #Mutt #muttsofinstagram #mutts #muttstagram #dog #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #dogsofinsta #puppy #puppies #puppiesofinstagram #athensvoice #petsofinstagram #pet #pets #photography #photoshoot #instaphoto #lifo #lifopets #lifopets🐾🐾 #Greece #Athens #chanel
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
She is black and white but she loves in color 💙 💚 💛 💜 ❤ Elia#eliastories #doggocolectivo #setter #setterofinstaworld #settermix #pointer#pointermix#setterpointermix#notdalmatian ##instadog #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #pet #petstagram #dogoftheday #doglover #lifo #lifopets #athensvoice #instagreece #insta_greece #instalike#skg#thessaloniki#autumn #shadows #colors
View this post on Instagram
#catsofgreece #catsofinstagram #cats #cat #instacat #instacats #instacat_meows #instacatsgram #lifopets #instalifo #athensvoice #ig_myshots #cats_of_world #cats_of_instagram #catstagram #ig_cats #weekly_fluff #fluffy #meow #sleepy #sleeping #catlovers #catlover #catworld #catsofworld #ilovecats #animalsofinstagram #animal #love #cat_features
View this post on Instagram
My new friend in Dubrovnik!!! 😋😋😋🙀🙀🙀🦄🦄🦄 #instalifo #likeforlikes #photooftheday #vacation #lifopets #instalik #picoftheday #morning #morningpost #goodmorning #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #instacat_meow #instacats #pet #pets #animals #animalkingdom #catlife #catlifestyle #catlovers #catlove #catloversclub #dubrovnik #dubrovnic
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
😊👧🐶✋🤝 ΝΑΛΑ ΜΟΥ ❤️#instalifo #instapet #instagood #instamood #instadaily #petsofinstagram #petstagram #doggy #germanshepherd #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #ig_europe #igers #ig_greece #igdaily #ig_exquisite #athensvoice #athensvibe #lovedogs #mydog #photooftheday #moodoftheday #dailycaptures #animalplanet #loveanimals #happyday #beautifuldog #lifopets#nala
View this post on Instagram
The girl in the photo showed an interest in acting since she was very young, and wanted to study in the best schools, starting her acting lessons in the New York Acting School, despite her father’s objections, who was a well known cat in the neighborhood that did not think much of the actors. In the neighborhood that we found her they told us that every night she is performing a monologue from various plays. But in order to find food and cover the expenses of her acting lessons, she was engaging in some mannerisms for the people passing by in order to steal their hearts. Grace worked as a model for the tourists who visit Greece so she can afford her studies. She prefers simplicity rather than glamour, she doesn’t like collars with rhinestones or jewelry, she is all for natural beauty. One day we saw her at the streets and she immediately dazzled us with her look and her furry tail. So we decided to give her the chance to have the life she deserves. Among movies, photo shoots, monologues and artists. If you want to have a princess in your house, to caress your face with her long fur, to kiss you good morning and tenderly meowing to you for goodnight, Grace is the princess of Scars and she is waiting for you! Grace was born approximately on January 2018 and she is neutered. She will be given for adoption with an official adoption contract, to live exclusively indoors, in the Attica area. Her new guardian will be required to cover the cost of microchipping her. Contact tel. +306936631269 #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #cattsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
FUFITRONICUM ILUMINATUM . . . . . #kitty #kittens #kittycat #kitten #pet #lifopet #lifopets #cat #catstagram #petstagram #catsofinstagram #ilovemycat #ilovemycats #instagramcats #lovekittens #lovekittens #catlover #catlovers #instacat #rescuecat #rescuecats #meow #caturday #babycat #catoftheday #ig_cats #cat_features #cats_of_instagram #foufiethecat
View this post on Instagram
Little Parmi trying to jump #petsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #dog #pets #pet #dogs #puppy #cute #petstagram #instagood #dogsofinsta #dogstagram #instadog #petsofig #doglover #lifopets #lifopet #jump #playful #instalike #ig_photooftheday #instagramer #igers_greece_ #instafollow #igdaily
View this post on Instagram
If Monday had a face 🙄 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #goldenretrieversofinstagram #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldensofinstagram #cute #picoftheday #dogsofinsta #doglife #golden #greece #travel #retriever #goldenretriever #audi #car #athens #adventure #explore #instadog #dogs_of_instagram #instagramdogs #funnydogs #lifopets #model #dog #traveller #greece #funnyface
View this post on Instagram
#greekstraycats #greekstray #adoptastray #athenscats #adoptastraycat #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης Βέμπο, Πεπόνης και Τσικίτα for adoption! 💙💙💙 Cat Rescue Αthens Αρ. Μητρώου Πρωτοδικείου Αθηνών: 31663 Ο στόχος μας είναι ξεκάθαρος: ~ Μέχρι και η τελευταία γάτα να έχει αγαπηθεί ~
View this post on Instagram
That type of day. . #fluffy_n_adorable #club_of_cats #kittensofinstagram #Cat_Features #catsofinstagram #catstagram #lifopets #igmeows #cats #kitty #instacat #cutecatoninstagram #catoftheday #cat #topcatphoto #instagramcats #meow_beauties #bestmeow #cat_of_instagram #daily_kitty_cat #exclusive_pets #petsofinstagram #topcatphoto #kittiesncoffee #yatothewarriorcat
View this post on Instagram
#goldenretriever #golden #instadogs #nature #flowers #troufa_the_golden #love #beauty #dog #pet #lifopets
View this post on Instagram
Boo👻👑👻 #aris_thecat_ #aris #catlovers #catlife #catstagram #catsofinstagram #instapets #instalifo #lifopets #petsofinstagram #petstagram #cats #meow #meowbox #athensvibe #athensvoice #animalplanet #all_shots #like4likes #igers #igdaily #igrecommend #ig_photography #bestmeow #topcatsclub #whitecat #kittens
View this post on Instagram
#k9 #malinois #malinoislovers #dogs #dogstyle #dogs #cutedogs #pet #happy #hapiness #love #lovemydog #johanthedog80# #with #pup #instapic #hound #ilovemydog #instagramdogs #instapic #pets #pestagram #dogoftheday #malinoislovers #goodmorning #mylove #myprince #mydog#lifopets