• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

Ο μόνος τρόπος να φορέσω αληθινή γούνα 😂 #fuckfur #stopcruelty #adoptdontshop #gingercat#gingercats#straycats#catsofgreece#greekcats#adopt#adoption#helptheanimals#meow#kitty#sushithecat#goth#allblackeverything#lifopets#petsarefamily

My name is Caesar and I live in Greece #catsofinstagram #caesarthecat #instacats #lifopets #petsofinstagram #cats

"When I was just a #little #girl" ❤️ #goldenretriever #puppy #goldenpuppy #instapuppy #lifopets #dogsofinstagram #beautiful #instagolden #instadogs

Lying or walking? #tbt #perspective #catsofinstagram #catsofcyprus #cats #pillowmoments #fabics #lifopets

Fucking Χοντρός ❤️🐶 #instalifo #lifo #greece #thessaloniki #instapet #lifopets #mood #thankful #happy #love #life #labrador #labradoodle

Anyone for parlour game??🎲#cats_of_instagram #britishcat #britishshorthaircat #cat#britishblue #britishshorthair #britishshorthairblue #funnycats #catsofinstagram #lifopets #parlourgames

Χνουδόμπαλα . . . . . . #instalifo #lifopets #catsoninstagram #kasetophono #tinosisland #tinos_island #tinosislandgreece

Hmmm.. somebody took over the human bed this morning and made everyone late 🤩 #finallyhome #athens #lifopets #bleeckertheweiner #bleecker #instadog

Who doesn't love sunbathing??? 🐕🐶🐾🐾🌞 #Pù #petsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #dogsofgreece #instapets #instadogs #lifopets #lifodogs

Black and white! #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #micio #mypet #mycat #instacat #gatto #gattino #gato #mycat #kitty #kitten #paw #lifopets #catstocker #gata #catslife #bestcat #catlover #katt #kat #neko #katze #catoftheday #blackandwhitecat

Lilly 😽💕 _________________________________ #cutecat #whitecat #lifopets #instapets #catsofgreece #vintageaesthetic #ig_greece #igers #vintage_greece #lifo #athensvoice #cats #vintage #details #grainisgood #somewheremagazine #catlife #catlove #instacats #greeneyes #beautifulcreatures

My boy! 💙🐕😍 #Dexterthedog #mylove #whitelab #labrador #goldenretriever #pawsup #lifopets #adorable #lovedogs #animal #doglover #dogstagram #cute #furry #puppyeyes #dogs_of_instagram #instadog #pets #animals

pure love #catsforever #lifopets #catloversclub #greece#love

#pati #love #catlove #cat #lifopets #lovewinsalways

Πάντα ονειρευόμουν να είμαι λέει πρωταγωνίστρια video clip! Ξέρεις... Από αυτά που γυρίζονται μέσα σε studios, με κάτι τεράστιους ανεμιστήρες δεξιά και αριστερά σου, που φαίνεται σαν να είσαι κάπου πολύ ουάου. Και ο δυνατός αέρας να σου παίρνει τα μαλλιά και εσύ να δείχνεις τόσο ανέμελη και φυσική... Σήμερα κάπως έτσι είναι η φάση. Χωρίς το στούντιο και τους ανεμιστήρες. Αλλά με αέρα. Πολύ αέρα. Που μου παίρνει τα μαλλιά. Και δείχνω και ανέμελη. Ελπίζω μόνο να μην πάρει και μένα την ίδια εεε;;; • • • #lifewithhumans #mouss #moussline #urbandog #windyday #rescuedog #pet #love #shihtzu #adoptdontshop #instadog #dogsofinstagram #lifopets

Tried to match colors with the sofa ... #pitsilas #dogsofgreece #dogsofinstagram #petsofinstagram #petsofgreece #instapuppies #instapets #lifopets #instadogs

Hi! I am Jeany and I am the cat of your dreams! People who know me are saying that I am the sweetest girl; I am friendly, sociable and cute! And I like all the people I have met too! I enjoy cuddling with them and being pet. I also enjoy playing with other cats and I get along really well with them! My dream though is to find a forever home. If you make me part of your family, I will be your best friend and give you my love forever! Jeany was born approximately on February 2017 and she is neutered. She will be given for adoption with an official adoption contract, to live exclusively indoors, in the Attica area. Her new guardian will be required to cover the cost of microchipping her. Contact tel. 6936631269 #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #cattsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram

#spoo #standardpoodle #poodles #lifopets

”I'm not bad at singing - at least in the shower”. Sean Bean

Μπρρρρ💛💨💨🌊🌊 #alekos💛 #ναιτι #ilovedogs🐶 #animalonearth #lifopets

