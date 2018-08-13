• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
"Όλα είναι θάματα, γέρο," αποκρίθηκε ο Ιησούς... "Τι άλλα θάματα ζητάς; Χαμήλωσε τα μάτια σου. Και το πιο ταπεινό χορταράκι ένας φύλακας άγγελος το παραστέκει και το βοηθάει να μεγαλώσει. σήκωσε αψηλά τα μάτια -τι θάμα ο έναστρος ουρανός! Κι αν σφαλίσεις τα μάτια, γέρο, τι θάμα ο μέσας μας κόσμος, τι έναστρος ουρανός η καρδιά μας!" Νίκος Καζαντζάκης - Ο τελευταίος πειρασμός #_fairies #magical_shotz #heavenly_shotz #life_greece #artistry_vision #art_camera #photologio_gr #photo_thinkers #ifocus_gr #greektreasure #moodvitamin #eros_greece #global_eros #igphotographia #lifopets #animals_in_world #animals_gr #ig_worldclub_animals #animals_captures #animal_mx #animal_sultans #splendid_animals #ir_animals #loves_animals #animalfanatics #ig_animals #ig_animalpics #ig_animalplanet
Lucy. Her heart full of books! #findlucy #lucylove #greyandwhite #books #reasonstovisitgreece #bestdogever #shelovestoread #traveling #travelingwithmydog #inthevillage #sunmertime #circles #bookshanging #kimolos #july #instatravel #lucyintheskywithdiamonds #ilovemydog #instapets #lifopets #instalife
#Spicollective #loves_athens #ig_athens#ig_greece#myfeatureshoot#everydayeverywhere#urban_greece#myspc17#people_of_athens#life_greece#efsyn#lifo#outofthephone#photologio_gr #pets #petsofinstagram #lifopets #dogs#puppy#paw#paws #puppylove#thismustbepuppylove#doglover #dogsofinstagram #puppies #pawsome#oliver#dudeswithdogs#nofilter
❤❤#friends #havefun #myernesto #gina #dogsofinstagram #doglovers #handsome #dog #mydog #mylove #family#myernesto #dogsofinstagram #doglovers#handsome #lovemydog #puppy #lovepuppies #naturewalk #dogoftheday #picoftheday #love #dog #prouddog #lifopets #sunnyday #happyday #smile #doglife #dogwalk #lifeisbetterwithdogs #hapiness #lazydog #mylife
#catsofinstagram #meowstagram #catstagram #instacat #britishshorthair #british #catlover #kittens #pets #catoftheday #petstagram #ilovemycat #britishcat #catsofworld #adorable #lifopets#weeklyfluff #kittensofinstagram #excellent_cats #cats #bestmeow #catlife #cats_of_instagram #cats365 #cat #cutecats #cat #photooftheday #meow #pawsome
The island life 🌊 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #goldenretrieversofinstagram #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldensofinstagram #cute #cocktails #dogsofinsta #doglife #golden #greece #travel #beer #goldens_glee #retrieversgram #island #greekislands #beach #goldengram #goldenoftheday #swim #instadog #model #instagramdogs #retriever #lifopets #sea #dog #landscape @therockandros @corona