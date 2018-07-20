• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

#kitten🐱 #cutie #lifopets

A post shared by Valanto Chr (@valanto_chr) on

 

 

 

Nala 🐽🌸

A post shared by Demian (@demian_kats) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

#adoptdontshop #happydog 🐾🖤#friends #paws

A post shared by Aλekos & Aira X-stray 👑 (@alekos_dcats) on

 

 

 

 

#alekos💛 #summer #sun #lifopets

A post shared by Clio Vasiloglou (@cliovas) on

 

 

I never sleep without my bunny friend 🐰

A post shared by Paprika Venetatou (@paprikathepuppy) on

 

Αμάν η Δευτέρα!

A post shared by + a cat (@theveganguys) on

 

 

 

 

 