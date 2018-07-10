Let us introduce you to Elvis. We spotted him in a corner of Alimos to sing so loudly that the crowds were overpowered! We approached him and he told us that he believes in himself and wants to become a famous singer but he needs a good manager to improve his image. We explained to him that we could help him, but he has to compromise to sing for just few special people, his future family! He immediately agreed and came with us. From the very first few days, his charm overflew us. He has his way she and especially with the ladies. Somehow like Elvis Prisley we would say! Elvis was born in April. The new owner covers the cost of the microchip. He will only be given to live indoors, in the Attica area, with the condition of sterilization at the appropriate age. Tel. 6974 010580 #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #cattsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram

A post shared by SCARS, Greece (@scarsgr) on Jun 27, 2018 at 5:13am PDT