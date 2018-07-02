Lethargy | lēthargos😴: from Greek lēthargikos, ‘forgetful’. the quality or state of being drowsy and unenergetic, or indifferent and lazy; like this little cutie pie who forgot he was eating and fell asleep 💤 #sleep #wisdom #likes #awesome #likeforfollow #like4follow #instalike #instadaily #instaday #wordoftheday #lethargy #cute #hedgehog #lifodaily #lifopets #lifopics

