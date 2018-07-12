• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifokitchen στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
(Τάκος με πίτα) What are pitacos??? These Mediterranean tacos with pita bread are full of spicy minced beef, beans, and grated @mastelogr cheese! Link for the recipe on the blog! . . #tacos #mexican #greek #mediterranean #pita #beef #beans #buzzfeast #f52grams #eattheworld #huffposttaste #thebakefeed #hauteigram #feedfeed #grubzone #hautecuisines #thehungrybites #Thehub_food #saveur #greatist #gloobyfood #lifokitchen #heresmyfood #forkyeah #lefooding #mastelo #foodandwine #MakesMeWhole #rslove @thefeedfeed @thrillist @lefooding @foodandwine @munchies @eater @wholefoods
Μίκυ Εσυ??🍦🍫🍪🍦🍫🍪 •μπραουνις λουσμένο με πραλίνα ,παγωταρα και cookies • . . . . . . . . . . . #cake #mudpie #baking #chocolate #praline #bueno #icecream #cookies #dessert #food #foodpic #foodlove #foodporn #foodpost #foodstagram #foodblog #foodblogger #foodie #greekfoodblogger #tasty #yummy #likeforlike #greecestagram _ #fairytale #lifokitchen #mickymouse #comics
🎈Bueno mini cupcake, απίθανη μπουκίτσα! Θέλεις και εσυ? 👉🏻💌#twistandbakecom #homemade #cupcakes #cakegram #bakefeed #cupcakelove #cupcakestagram #cupcakesofinstagram #feedfeed #food52 #foodphotography #lifokitchen #foodies #yummy #tasty #foodgasm #dessertgram #dessertoftheday #sweettreats #bueno #chocolate #chocolatecake #κεικ
Καλημέρα σε όλους) каждый год я составляю список книг которые я должна прочитать и список книг которые я прочла .некоторые книги я отмечаю что бы через несколько лет перечитать одна из них Л.Н.Толстой "Отец Сергий " она меня впечатлила слишком ....небольшой отрывок: Он услыхал этот звук прежде, чем почувствовал боль. Но не успел он удивиться тому, что боли нет, как он почувствовал жгучую боль и тепло полившейся крови. Он быстро прихватил отрубленный сустав подолом рясы и, прижав его к бедру, вошел назад в дверь и, остановившись против женщины, опустив глаза, тихо спросил: — Что вам? Она взглянула на его побледневшее лицо с дрожащей левой щекой, и вдруг ей стало стыдно. Она вскочила, схватила шубу и, накинув на себя, закуталась в нее. — Да, мне было больно... я простудилась... я... Отец Сергий... я... Он поднял на нее глаза, светившиеся тихим радостным светом, и сказал: — Милая сестра, за что ты хотела погубить свою бессмертную душу? Соблазны должны войти в мир, но горе тому, через кого соблазн входит... Молись, чтобы бог простил нас. Иногда что б осознать мелочь нужны года терпения и работы над собой . Всем хороших выходных ))))) καλό Σαββατοκύριακο#kalipsofoodfoto#greekfoodblogger #cake #lifokitchen #appetitejournal
#homemade #cones #wafles #crispy #saltedcaramel #icecream #bananas #walnuts #nutella #desserts #sweetphotography #sweetlife #foodie #eating #nights #athome #smellsogood #freslybaked #antirrio #gastronomia #pastry #passion #greecestagram #kitchentherapy #greece #lifo #lifokitchen #tasty #pictures #picoftheday
Ελαφρύτερο κεμπάπ γιαουρτλού, με μοσχαρίσιο κιμά, λίγα μπαχαρικά και σοταρισμένο κρεμμύδι για πιο ζουμερό και εύπεπτο αποτέλεσμα. Φαγάκι πολύ αγαπημένο, μαγειρεμένο και φωτογραφημένο ξανά. Αναζητήστε τη συνταγή στο blog! #foodphotography #foodblogger #theonewithallthetastes #instafood #lifokitchen #f52grams #foodblogfeed #huffposttaste
Quinoa chocolate cookies, perfect for your morning coffee! Sugar-free, oil-free, gluten-free and vegan! Find the recipe here: https://paraxenopirouni.blogspot.com/2018/06/healthy-quinoa-breakfast-cookies-with.html #cookies#quinoa#quinoacookies#skinnycookies#skinny#glutenfree#sugarfree#lowcal#light#healthy#superfood#breakfast#energycookies#baking#lovebaking#strong#eatrealfood#instarecipes#instacooking#instachef#vegan#vegetarian#foodphotography#foodporn#foodie#cookieporn#foodblogger#lifokitchen#theoddfork#paraxenopirouni#
And... that's my 🇲🇦 Moroccan Falafel Fantasy 🌱 in all its summer glory, accompanied by green leaves, quick carrot pickle, pitta bread chips & chermoula sauce! Oh yeah! . . . #bristol #bristoluk #bristolfood #bristolfoodie #bristolfoodpic #instafoodpic #instafoodie #foodstagram #moroccanfalafel #raselhanout #falafelsunday #veganfood #quickpickle #chermoula #pittachips #everythingfromscratch #homecooking #homecook #eatlovelive #lifokitchen
Το ότι το @juanrodriguezbar_athens έχει απίθανα cocktails φαντάζομαι το γνωρίζετε. Αυτό που ΙΣΩΣ δεν γνωρίζετε είναι ότι πρέπει να δοκιμάσετε αυτό το mille feuille!Και θα το κάνετε Δευτέρα, για να περάσει γλυκά και ανώδυνα. Το πιστεύεις; 🍸. • • #urbanfoodjunkie #juanrodriguezbarathens #juanrodriguez #summertime #athensdowntown #athensrestaurants #athensvoice #instalifo #lifokitchen #lifomag #desserttime #lifomag #foodie #instafood #igfood #foodstagram #foodgasm #foodblogger #millefeuille #eater #huffposttaste #tastespotting #eating #cocktails #cocktailbar
Οι Δευτέρες του καλοκαιριού είναι πάντα λιγάκι πιο δύσκολες από τις άλλες, δεν είναι; Σκεφτόμουν λοιπόν... γιατί να μην προσπαθήσουμε να τις κάνουμε τουλάχιστον λιγάκι πιο γλυκιές; Από σήμερα, και για όλο το καλοκαίρι, καθιερώνω το #ΚάθεΔευτέραΠαγωτό ... Προτείνω να με ακολουθήσεις, και γιατί όχι, να συμμετέχεις κι εσυ! Έλα να γεμίσουμε τος οθονες μας με λαχταριστά παγωτά!!! Εγώ ξεκινάω με μια συνταγή από το αρχείο του blog, #frozenyogurt με διάφορα μούρα, θα τη βρεις στην κατηγορία Παγωτά... #myblissfood #summerrecipes #icecream #berries #foodbloggers #food52grams #instafood #instasummer #hautecuisines #onthetable #huffposttaste #tastingtable #buzzfeast #lifokitchen
Triple omelette #foodpics #foodlove #foodporn #foodlovers #foodphoto #instafood #cooking #foryou #missyou #likes #loveyou #love #vegetarian #organic #eggs #tomatoe #greenonions #goatcheese #vegetables #vegetarianlovers #lifokitchen #omelette #lunch #followforfollow #follow4follow #photography #photoshoot #potatoes
⚜️Cherry & Banana popsicle. 🍒🍌🌱It contains no dairy, no processed sugar and no nonsense. Cherries, dates, seeds & banana 🍌💪🏻🍒🍌🍒 . Ψαρομέρα σήμερα, οπότε είπα να ποστάρω την γρανίτα ψαροκόκκαλο. 🐟 ⚜️Κεράσι, μπανάνα & μπάρα σπόρων για fitness freaks again, καθ´οτι δεν περιέχει γαλακτοκομικά, daa 💁🏼♀️, επεξεργασμένη ζάχαρη και βλακείες! 🍒🍌🍒💪🏻Προσεχώς στο ποστ που θα ανεβάσω μόλις επέλθει άνοδος της διάθεσης. 🌱😊🌷 #popsicles #cherries #summertime #mood #fish . . . #veganbowls#thrivemags#bestofvegan#veganvultures#beautifulcuisines#vegansofgreece#veganfood#feedfeedvegan#letscookvegan#eatdrinkvegan#greekvegan#coconutbowls#beautifulcuisines#hautecuisines#heresmyfood#tastingtable#nutritious#eatrealfood#thekitchn#healthycuisines#thenewhealthy#eatmoreplants#buzzfeast#gloobyfood
Πατατες <τηγανίτες >στο φούρνο 😋🥔🥔Κόβουμε 3-4πατατες κυδωνατες και ρίχνουμε επάνω τους 4κουταλιες ελαιόλαδο ,αλάτι @messolongifields πιπέρι ,ριγανη και παπρικα .Καλο ανακάτεμα και Ψηνουμε στους 250βαθμους για 25-30’😉Τόσο απλα 👌🏻#homemade #myfood #myrecipe #athensfood #lifokitchen #cookingnetwork #tasty #mykitchen #potatoes #storyofmytable
Sweet bite χωρίς τύψεις! 1️⃣Τρίψετε ένα μπισκότο ολικης και βάλε το σε ένα μπολ🥣 2️⃣ Ανακάτεψε μια κουτάλια τυρί σε κρέμα ή κατίκι ή ένα τρίγωνο τυράκι με μια κουτάλια στραγγιστό γιαούρτι λίγο μέλι ή στέβια και χυμό/ ξύσμα λεμόνι 🍋 3️⃣ Στρωσε την «κρέμα» πάνω από το μπισκότο και 4️⃣ Γαρνίρετε με ένα κουταλάκι μαρμελάδα χωρίς ζάχαρη ή γλυκό του κουταλιού 🍒🍓 Καλή απόλαυση 😋 #food_therapy #kiriakiapergi
I don't have to tell you I love you I fed you pancakes @memitselo _______________________________________________________ #pancakes #homemade #nutella #strawberries #love #familymoments #sistermoments #kefalonia #argostoli #island #sunday #sundaymorning #summervibes #summertime #summer #lifokitchen #foodrgasm #foodporn #food #breakfast #eattheworld #foodpic #foodnation #foodofinstagram #best #breakfasttime #mymorning #delicious
#heraklion #crete #greece #summer #summerday #food #foodphotography #foodblog #foodgasm #ig_crete #ig_greece #igers_greece #life_greece #hdr_greece #team_greece #vintage_greece #artistic_greece #redvelvet #pancakes #buildings #urbanstyle #urban_greece #urbanphotography #urbanart #tv_greece #greecestagram #lifokitchen #kitchendesign #worldstreetfood
Creme Caramel It’s been a while!! I have over 80 spices in my spice cabinet and that doesn’t count for the spices we have in our garden boxes. 🙈 🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿 Swipe over for more content. 👆🏻👉🏻 One of my most FAVORITE spices in the world is star anise. You can make some delicious sweet and savory dishes with #staranise and it’s actually a very good spice to have when you get a bad tummy ache or cold. ☑️☑️🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿 . . Last night I made my family #cremecaramel with the caramel infused with #staranisepods. (I carry this very spice in my organic spice line.) If you love ouzo then you most likely will love star anise. 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 I started my Monday right with this delicious dessert! Actually this brings me back to Skiathos where we made delicious Spanish tapas and desserts and creme caramel was on our menu. ☑️🔷🔷🔷🔷🔷🔷🔷🔷 . . Kalh Evdomada se olous! Happy new week. What’s cooking?? ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️ . . #huffpostgram #f52grams #hautecuisines #saveur #foodgasm #foodism #foodstagram #thefeedfeed #feedfeedbaking #crèmecaramel #eeeeeats #eatingfortheinsta #eattheworld #dessertstagram #heresmyfood #eathappy #gourmetfood #pastrychef #chefsoninstagram #foodblogger #καληεβδομαδα #heresmyfood #yahoofood #inthekitchen #lifeandthyme #lifokitchen #thehub_food
😌🤤 • • • #gaufre #gaufredebruxelles #gaufredeliege #belga #gaufrerie #yummy #foodie #food #foodporn #foodphotography #lovefood #lifokitchen #instalifo #sunday #sundayfunday #easylikesundaymorning #friends #summer #summerinthecity #friendsday #lemonpie #bananachocolate #waffles #wafflehouse #foodgasm
New post #ontheblotoday 🙆🙆 Cake with cherries & strawberry marmalade 🍓🍒🍓🍒🍓🍒 A new version of an old recipe [Link in profile] . . Νέα ανάρτηση με ένα αρωματικό κέικ, με κεράσια & μαρμελάδα φραουλα 🍒🍒🍒🍓🍒🍓🍒🍓🍒🍓🍒🍒. . . #newrecipe #cake #cherries #marmalade #foodshot #buzzfeedfood #cakestagram #Foodstyling #lifeandthyme #sweettooth #tv_foodlovers #infinity_foodlover #foodstagram #eattheworld #feedfeed #Thehub_food #foodblogfeed #still_life_gallery #saveurmag #buzzfeedfood #beautifulcuisines #foodgawker #hautecuisines #lifokitchen #inmykitchen #onmytable #foodblogger #tastingtable #cookingandart #marion_cookingandart
🌧️ Μακαρόνια γιαχνί Comfort Spaghetti Soup jimdiasrecipes.blogspot.com YouTube Dias Recipes #diasrecipes #greekyoutubers #foodblogging #instafood #food #foodbloggers #foodporn #foodgraphy #foodies #foodfollow #lifokitchen #yummy #desserts #blogger #youtube #youtubechannel #spaghettisoup #comfortfood #rainingweather