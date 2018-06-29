Can we discuss popsicles even though it’s raining cats and dogs at the moment? The rain finally arrived early this morning, together with lots of power cuts that threw my day off schedule c o m p l e t e l y! But. As you know, I love rain. So not complaining. I’ve prepped my next recipe and hopefully I can bake it tomorrow. Where were we? Popsicles. Another great freezer staple. Especially when they are super healthy. These babies have layers of honey sweetened Greek yoghurt and the easiest jam you’ve ever made. Cherries, chia seeds, a tiny bit more honey and 15 minutes are all you need to make it. Ice pops suitable for breakfast! #ontheblog along with two more frozen 🍒 creations. . . . #popsicles #icepops #icecream #cherries #summertreats #recipe #thefoodiecorner #hautecuisines #beautifulcuisines #foodphotography #aquietstyle #theartofslowliving #mycommontable #lifeandthyme #seasonalfood #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #f52grams #makeitdelicious #huffposttaste #buzzfeast #lifokitchen #foodwinewomen #foodandwine #saveurmag

A post shared by Eleni (@thefoodiecorner) on Jun 16, 2018 at 8:14am PDT