Another pic of the lovely Medjool dates energy balls - I decided to take part in @instagram photo challenge organised by lovely Kim @thelittleplantation this one is for sweet, yet super healthy- who else’ loves medjool dates? @thedateproject #EatCaptureShare #eatyourselfgreek #thedateproject #mylondon

A post shared by Eugenia M (@eatyourselfgreek) on Jun 5, 2018 at 6:43am PDT