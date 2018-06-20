• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifokitchen στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
My piece of cake 🍰 • Χρώματα ζαχαροπλαστικής σε πάστα και πολύχρωμο κας κας απο το αγαπημενο μας @party_alphabet 💗🎉🌸 • #strawberrycake #strawberries #lime #tv_living #still_life_gallery #thebakefeed #f52 #food52 #ohmydeerblog #foodblog #foodblogger #greekfoodblogger #greekfoodblog #tv_stilllife #partyalphabet #tv_foodlovers #fraoules #φραουλες #κέικ #ζαχαροπλαστική #γλυκά #τούρτα #canon_greece @canongreece #canonfanphoto #lifokitchen
This roasted almond and white chocolate no-churn ice cream is my current obsession! Super creamy, soft, velvety and FULL of flavor 😋😋😋 Link for the recipe in profile! . . #icecream #nochurn #almond #chocolate #buzzfeast #f52grams #eattheworld #huffposttaste #hauteigram #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #grubzone #hautecuisines #thehungrybites #Thehub_food #greatist @food_glooby #lifokitchen #heresmyfood #still_life_gallery #forkyeah #lefooding #eatmunchies #eater #foodandwine #MakesMeWhole @food52 @thrillist @lefooding @foodandwine @munchies @eater @wholefoods
Δεν γίνεται να πας στη Γένοβα και να μην φας pesto genovese σε οποιαδήποτε μορφή. Εγώ που είμαι μακαρονού εννοείται προτίμησα το ζυμαρικό. Αυτό το ζυμαρικό που βλέπετε λέγεται corsetti και φυσικά έχει καταγωγή από την Λιγουρία, περιφέρεια της βόρειας Ιταλίας όπου ανήκει και η Γένοβα. Δεν ξέρω αν είναι το καλύτερο της πόλης, το μόνο σίγουρο είναι ότι είναι ονειρεμένο. Σας το λέω εγώ που ακούω pesto και τρέχω. Στο @ristorantelerune το οποίο είναι και μαγαζάρα, θα φάτε σαν ντόπιοι με θέα τον οδοντωτό της πόλης. Φυσικά θα φάτε και αφράτη focaccia που φτιάχνεται εκείνη την στιγμή. (τον χώρο θα τον δείτε και στα highlights μου). Αχ Γένοβα... 😋 #UrbanFoodJunkieTravelstoGenova • • #urbanfoodjunkie #genova #genoa #pestogenovese #lerune #italiano #italianfood #eattravelrock #pasta #corsetti #focaccia #trattoria #eatlikealocal
Happy #toasttuesday to everyone 😀 This morning's breakfast is also savory and sweet. 1st toast :°whole grain bread °turkey slices ° cottage cheese °walnuts °honey 2nd toast : °whole grain bread °peanut butter @enkarpo °banana °cinammon °cacao nibs . . #toastsforall @toastsforall #ToastLikeRobin #healthybreakfast @instagram #healthyeating #cleaneats #eeeeeats #foodpics #foodblogfeed #foodblogger #ilovebreakfast #instabreakfast #nutrition #peanutbutter #fuelyourbody #foodphotography #f52grams #fitfood #featnessgr #fitness #fitfam #wholefoods #eatrealfood #eattherainbow #lifokitchen #feedfeed #thefeedfeed #gloobyfood @beautifulcuisines #vscofood #vsco
Spicy potato wedges in the oven and summery chickpea salad with red and yellow bell peppers, tomato, pickles, garlic, vinegar, dill and olive oil 😍 ________________________________________ #chickpeas #salad #summerfood #yummy #healthyrecipes #potatoes #potatowedges #lifokitchen #foodblogfeed #foodandwine #lifeandthyme #lunch #veganfood #thefeedfeedvegan @thefeedfeed.vegan #tastingtable #nomnom #recipes #foodies #eattheworld #f52grams #foodstyling #foodstagram #vegan #thefeedfeed @thefeedfeed
Best way to start your day! 🥞 #homemade #pancakes #foodstagram #yummi #delicious #foodporn #sweet #foodlovers #tv_foodlovers #lifokitchen #inatadaily #instalifo #imstapicoftheday #photooftheday #vsco #vscocam #athensvoice #ig_daily #bestshots #allshots #igers #igers_greece #ig_greece #instalike #like4like #follow4follow #athens #chocolate #foodstyling #foodglooby
Θέλεις να μάθεις από πρώτο χέρι τι θα πει αυθεντικό Southern BBQ; Ήρθε η στιγμή να το ανακαλύψεις το Po’ Boys BBQ στου Ψυρρή. Το αγαπημένο Po’ Boys Food Truck, μετατράπηκε σε έναν πολύχρωμο και fun χώρο, στον οποίο απολαμβάνεις σιγοκαπνιστά κρεατικά και το comfort food της Νέας Ορλεάνης! _________________________________________________⠀ Δες στο bio 10 νέα εστιατόρια στο e-table #KleiseTrapezi _________________________________________________ #burgers #poboys #bbq #restaurant #restaurantsinathens #athens #food #athensvibe #athensgreece #athens_ig #instalifo #athensvoice #lifokitchen #foodie #igers_greece #foodgasm #foodblog #ig_greece #instafood #restaurant #yummy #foodporn #foodgram #ThaTaPoumeStoFagito #etablegr
Καλημέρα φίλοι μου, είπα να απέχω λίγες μέρες από τα μαγειρικά, όχι ότι δεν μπήκα στην κουζίνα, αλλά ξέρετε μόνο για τα αναγκαία😉..Χαίρομαι που σας άρεσαν οι φωτογραφίες μου απο την πολύ μικρή ξενάγηση που σας έκανα το Σαββατοκύριακο. Το να μένεις στην επαρχία έχει πολλά συν άλλα και πολλά μείον...Ανάλογα βέβαια με τις επιλογές του καθενός..Λόγου χάρη, όσο αναφορά εμένα, τις προάλλες μου έγινε μία εξαιρετική πρόταση από μία μεγάλη εταιρεία για την διοργάνωση ενός mini project, μία πρόταση που με τιμούσε ιδιαίτερα..Δυστυχώς όμως λόγω των υποχρεώσεων μου δεν μπορούσα να παραβρεθώ😟 ..Προχωράμε όμως και σας ευχαριστώ πολύ για την αγάπη σας και την στήριξη σας, και που ξέρετε, μπορεί το μέλλον να μας επιφυλάσσει κι άλλες ευχάριστες εκπλήξεις!😃😃 . Strawberry vanilla cake .. . @tv_neatly #foodphotography #foodstyling #lifeandthyme #lifokitchen #thekitchn #kings_masterchef #theartofslowliving @tv_living @tv_foodlovers #thehub_food @tv_stilllife @foodblogfeed #foodie_features #livethelittlethings #sweetcuisines #vscomade #foodvsco #buzzfeast #buzzfeedfood #top_food_photo #loves_foods_ #beautifulcuisines #hautecuisines #greekfoodblogger #foodfluffer #9vaga_food9 #top_food_of_instagram #hereismyfood @food52 #storyofmytable #fellowmag #stilllifegallery @still_life_gallery_ #stillswithstories #greekfoodblog
Turned a #southwesterndinner #recipe into a huge mindblowingly delicious #taco that made my heart, tongue, and stomach go #woohoo 🌮 🤤🤯 Ok.. it wasn’t just one. #vegetarian #healthychoices #cookathome #makehealthynormal #bringyourlunchtowork #itsthatsimple #lifokitchen #zucchini #greenpepper #yellowpepper #mushroom #grapetomatoes #corn #yellowonion #blackbeans #guacamole
Hello #toasttuesday lovers 🌸 my favourite HomeMade peanut butter on a flaxseed cracker with strawberry jam • dried cranberries • sunflower seeds • almonds 😍 with love & energy 💚 ___________________________ Καλημέρα φίλοι μου 🌸 υποδεχόμαι το πρωινό, με το δικό μου χειροποίητο φυστικοβούτυρο πάνω σε κράκερ από λιναρόσπορο με μαρμελάδα φράουλα • αποξηραμένα cranberry • ηλιόσπορο • αμύγδαλα 😍 με αγάπη και φουλ ενεργεία 💚 . . . #peanutbutter #peanutbutterlover #healthyrecipes @toastsforall #toastsforall #ToastLikeRobin #f52grams @instagram #healthybreakfast #foodstagram #breakfastideas #fuelyourbody #foodblogger #wholefood #cleaneats #plantbased #healthyfoodshare #ilovebreakfast #foodstyling #foodblogfeed #feedfeed #nourish #foodphotography #eeeeeats #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines @beautifulcuisines @food_glooby #gloobyfood @foodblogfeed #fitnessfood #lifokitchen #veganbreakfast #vegan
- Και πως ήταν η ζωή σας πριν την γαστρεντερίτιδα είπαμε; - Α! Η ζωή μου πριν τη γαστρεντερίτιδα ήταν φανταστική! Μπριζόλες, πατάτες και άσπρες μπύρες υπό το ηλιόφως!! \m/ #brussels #belgium🇧🇪 #leclandesbelges @leclandesbelges #entrecôte #entrecote #frites #legumes #bierreblanche #lifokitchen #theeatersgr #eattheworld #saveur #saveurmag #saveursuppers #f52 #f52grams
Be happy..not because everything is good,but because you can see the good in everything..🍰🍧🍨 #patisserie #dessert #pastry #dolcetti #sweetporn #dessertporn #pastryporn #eclair #chocolatecake #chocolatejewels #chocolover #cakedecor #cakesinstyle #cakeporn #cakesofinstagram #cakestagram #pastryart #dessertart #lartdudesert foodart #dessertlover pastrylover #delicieux #instadessert #instapastry #gateau sweetsstagram #dessertstagram #modeonsweet #lifokitchen #sweetcuisines #beautifulcuisines #f52grams 🍨🍧🍦🍰 🍫🍭❤🍰🍦🍨
Βιολογική λαϊκή της Τρίτης. #vegetable #bio #greekcuisine #onthetable #greekcooking #summer #fruit #eatfresh #foodphotography #foodstagram #foodlovers #foodstyling #foodie #greekfood #foodblogger #instafood #yahoofood #thekitchn #huffposttaste @foodandwine #tastemade #f52grams #eeeeeats #deliciousfood @tastespotting #lifokitchen @thefeedfeed @food52 #beautifulcuisines #tastingtable #f52comfort #thebakefeed @foodandwine @saveurmag #sharefood @simplyrecipes #heresmyfood @buzzfeedtasty @tastemade @tastingtable @cooking_backstage @lifomag @lefooding @hautescuisines @tv_foodlovers @cookingnetwork @athensvoice @glowmagazine @food @tv_neatly_ @gastro_greek @food_glooby 🧡💛💚❤️
Pancakes κανείς?? 🍫🌹🍫🌹🍫🌹🍫🌹🍫🌹 . . . . . . . . . . . . . #pancakes #chocolate #sweets #pastry #dessertporn #dessert #igfood #food #foodpic #foodlove #foodporn #foodpost #foodism #foodstagram #foodblog #foodie #foodblogger #lifokitchen #foodshare #tasty #yummy #nomnomnom #likeforlike #follow4follow #instafood #greekfoodblogger #greekfoodporn
(Η χωριάτικη αλλιώς!)The authentic Greek salad... served differently 😊 Greek salad, especially if you add one (or two) wheat or barley rusks can be a flavorful and healthy lunch or even a light dinner. There's a recipe in the blog archives (link in profile ) . . #healthy #whole #greek #salad #plantbased #vegetarian #buzzfeast #f52grams #eattheworld #huffposttaste #hauteigram #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #grubzone #hautecuisines #thehungrybites #Thehub_food #saveur #greatist @food_glooby #lifokitchen #heresmyfood #forkyeah #lefooding #eatmunchies #eater #foodandwine #MakesMeWhole @food52 @thrillist @lefooding @foodandwine @munchies @eater @wholefoods
Hello June!🏖🌡🍒🌞 (sweet muffins, savory feta muffin, cherries, apple) #foodart #foodartist #hellosummer #hellojune #june #summer #greeksummer #donkeyandthecarrot #lifokitchen #buzzfeedfood #yahoofood #kawaiifood #kawaii #art #flatlaytoday #creativeflatlays #creativity #foodporn #foodstyling #beautifulcuisines
The process, generally speaking, goes as follows: We collect, as always, our materials on our counter and while the meat is marinated, we finely cut our vegetables creating a beautiful, cheerful, colorful "mise en place". The rest of the procedure is summarized with the sauté technique which in the present case is characterized as of "short duration" due to the chopped vegetables and meat. Noodles 🍜 with pork 🐷 tenderloin. #chinese #chinesecuisine #noodles #noodlelover #cookingathome #porktenderloin #foodstyling #foodphotography #foodblogger #food52 #kitchenlife #lifokitchen #delightfularea
When you want to be macho on the outside but inside you are as innocent as a child! As you ought to be though..! Happy 8th birthday little man!!!! #paintball #paintballcake #heavycream #whitechocolate #splash #rainbowcake🌈 #rainbowcake #suprise #surpriseinside #rainbowcolors #rainbowinside #pastry #patisserie #thanksforthetrust #creativity #skg #homemade #lifokitchen #nofilter