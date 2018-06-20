• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifokitchen στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

Όταν έχει τελειώσει το τριήμερο και μπορείς να φας άφοβα πάλι 🍰🍫🍦 #food #foodporn #instalifo #lifokitchen

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Effie Telki (@effietel) στις

 

#ovensesameathens #ovensesame #lifokitchen #foodlovers #theeatersgr #giapantaxontroi #foodphotography #ceasars #foodporn #streetfood #athens #stuffedbread #greekstreetfood

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Vicky (@vasoula1978) στις

 

 

Δεν γίνεται να πας στη Γένοβα και να μην φας pesto genovese σε οποιαδήποτε μορφή. Εγώ που είμαι μακαρονού εννοείται προτίμησα το ζυμαρικό. Αυτό το ζυμαρικό που βλέπετε λέγεται corsetti και φυσικά έχει καταγωγή από την Λιγουρία, περιφέρεια της βόρειας Ιταλίας όπου ανήκει και η Γένοβα. Δεν ξέρω αν είναι το καλύτερο της πόλης, το μόνο σίγουρο είναι ότι είναι ονειρεμένο. Σας το λέω εγώ που ακούω pesto και τρέχω. Στο @ristorantelerune το οποίο είναι και μαγαζάρα, θα φάτε σαν ντόπιοι με θέα τον οδοντωτό της πόλης. Φυσικά θα φάτε και αφράτη focaccia που φτιάχνεται εκείνη την στιγμή. (τον χώρο θα τον δείτε και στα highlights μου). Αχ Γένοβα... 😋 #UrbanFoodJunkieTravelstoGenova • • #urbanfoodjunkie #genova #genoa #pestogenovese #lerune #italiano #italianfood #eattravelrock #pasta #corsetti #focaccia #trattoria #eatlikealocal

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από @ _urbanfoodjunkie_ στις

 

Happy #toasttuesday to everyone 😀 This morning's breakfast is also savory and sweet. 1st toast :°whole grain bread °turkey slices ° cottage cheese °walnuts °honey 2nd toast : °whole grain bread °peanut butter @enkarpo °banana °cinammon °cacao nibs . . #toastsforall @toastsforall #ToastLikeRobin #healthybreakfast @instagram #healthyeating #cleaneats #eeeeeats #foodpics #foodblogfeed #foodblogger #ilovebreakfast #instabreakfast #nutrition #peanutbutter #fuelyourbody #foodphotography #f52grams #fitfood #featnessgr #fitness #fitfam #wholefoods #eatrealfood #eattherainbow #lifokitchen #feedfeed #thefeedfeed #gloobyfood @beautifulcuisines #vscofood #vsco

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ioanna santi (@healthviataste) στις

 

 

 

Θέλεις να μάθεις από πρώτο χέρι τι θα πει αυθεντικό Southern BBQ; Ήρθε η στιγμή να το ανακαλύψεις το Po’ Boys BBQ στου Ψυρρή. Το αγαπημένο Po’ Boys Food Truck, μετατράπηκε σε έναν πολύχρωμο και fun χώρο, στον οποίο απολαμβάνεις σιγοκαπνιστά κρεατικά και το comfort food της Νέας Ορλεάνης! _________________________________________________⠀ Δες στο bio 10 νέα εστιατόρια στο e-table #KleiseTrapezi _________________________________________________ #burgers #poboys #bbq #restaurant #restaurantsinathens #athens #food #athensvibe #athensgreece #athens_ig #instalifo #athensvoice #lifokitchen #foodie #igers_greece #foodgasm #foodblog #ig_greece #instafood #restaurant #yummy #foodporn #foodgram #ThaTaPoumeStoFagito #etablegr

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη E-table.gr (@etablegr) στις

 

Καλημέρα φίλοι μου, είπα να απέχω λίγες μέρες από τα μαγειρικά, όχι ότι δεν μπήκα στην κουζίνα, αλλά ξέρετε μόνο για τα αναγκαία😉..Χαίρομαι που σας άρεσαν οι φωτογραφίες μου απο την πολύ μικρή ξενάγηση που σας έκανα το Σαββατοκύριακο. Το να μένεις στην επαρχία έχει πολλά συν άλλα και πολλά μείον...Ανάλογα βέβαια με τις επιλογές του καθενός..Λόγου χάρη, όσο αναφορά εμένα, τις προάλλες μου έγινε μία εξαιρετική πρόταση από μία μεγάλη εταιρεία για την διοργάνωση ενός mini project, μία πρόταση που με τιμούσε ιδιαίτερα..Δυστυχώς όμως λόγω των υποχρεώσεων μου δεν μπορούσα να παραβρεθώ😟 ..Προχωράμε όμως και σας ευχαριστώ πολύ για την αγάπη σας και την στήριξη σας, και που ξέρετε, μπορεί το μέλλον να μας επιφυλάσσει κι άλλες ευχάριστες εκπλήξεις!😃😃 . Strawberry vanilla cake .. . @tv_neatly #foodphotography #foodstyling #lifeandthyme #lifokitchen #thekitchn #kings_masterchef #theartofslowliving @tv_living @tv_foodlovers #thehub_food @tv_stilllife @foodblogfeed #foodie_features #livethelittlethings #sweetcuisines #vscomade #foodvsco #buzzfeast #buzzfeedfood #top_food_photo #loves_foods_ #beautifulcuisines #hautecuisines #greekfoodblogger #foodfluffer #9vaga_food9 #top_food_of_instagram #hereismyfood @food52 #storyofmytable #fellowmag #stilllifegallery @still_life_gallery_ #stillswithstories #greekfoodblog

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Eugenia*handmade little treats (@handmade.little.treats) στις

 

 

Absolutely flan-tastic.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη The Munchy Red (@themunchyred) στις

 

 

Hello #toasttuesday lovers 🌸 my favourite HomeMade peanut butter on a flaxseed cracker with strawberry jam • dried cranberries • sunflower seeds • almonds 😍 with love & energy 💚 ___________________________ Καλημέρα φίλοι μου 🌸 υποδεχόμαι το πρωινό, με το δικό μου χειροποίητο φυστικοβούτυρο πάνω σε κράκερ από λιναρόσπορο με μαρμελάδα φράουλα • αποξηραμένα cranberry • ηλιόσπορο • αμύγδαλα 😍 με αγάπη και φουλ ενεργεία 💚 . . . #peanutbutter #peanutbutterlover #healthyrecipes @toastsforall #toastsforall #ToastLikeRobin #f52grams @instagram #healthybreakfast #foodstagram #breakfastideas #fuelyourbody #foodblogger #wholefood #cleaneats #plantbased #healthyfoodshare #ilovebreakfast #foodstyling #foodblogfeed #feedfeed #nourish #foodphotography #eeeeeats #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines @beautifulcuisines @food_glooby #gloobyfood @foodblogfeed #fitnessfood #lifokitchen #veganbreakfast #vegan

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη 🌸 Eugenia 🌸 (@healthynutritiouslife) στις

 

 

 

Βιολογική λαϊκή της Τρίτης. #vegetable #bio #greekcuisine #onthetable #greekcooking #summer #fruit #eatfresh #foodphotography #foodstagram #foodlovers #foodstyling #foodie #greekfood #foodblogger #instafood #yahoofood #thekitchn #huffposttaste @foodandwine #tastemade #f52grams #eeeeeats #deliciousfood @tastespotting #lifokitchen @thefeedfeed @food52 #beautifulcuisines #tastingtable #f52comfort #thebakefeed @foodandwine @saveurmag #sharefood @simplyrecipes #heresmyfood @buzzfeedtasty @tastemade @tastingtable @cooking_backstage @lifomag @lefooding @hautescuisines @tv_foodlovers @cookingnetwork @athensvoice @glowmagazine @food @tv_neatly_ @gastro_greek @food_glooby 🧡💛💚❤️

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Mimi (@missmimifoodie) στις

 

#ceviche #wine #tasty #choice #lifokitchen

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη christina agatha (@christiag28) στις

 

 

 

#brunchtime #morning #zen #lifokitchen

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Anna Mperdekli🇬🇷 (@berdux__) στις

 

 

 

(Η χωριάτικη αλλιώς!)The authentic Greek salad... served differently 😊 Greek salad, especially if you add one (or two) wheat or barley rusks can be a flavorful and healthy lunch or even a light dinner. There's a recipe in the blog archives (link in profile ) . . #healthy #whole #greek #salad #plantbased #vegetarian #buzzfeast #f52grams #eattheworld #huffposttaste #hauteigram #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #grubzone #hautecuisines #thehungrybites #Thehub_food #saveur #greatist @food_glooby #lifokitchen #heresmyfood #forkyeah #lefooding #eatmunchies #eater #foodandwine #MakesMeWhole @food52 @thrillist @lefooding @foodandwine @munchies @eater @wholefoods

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Makos • Mediterranean food 🍉 (@thehungrybites) στις

 

 

 

 

#travelfoodie #lifokitchen #agionoros #allshots #foodstagram #foodgasm

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Babis N. Kortsaris (@food_hooliganism) στις

 

That's the macaron I like.. #macaron #citron #creme #basilic #flowers #berries #green #framboise #red #pastry #sweet #pastrylife #lifokitchen #cook #pastrychef #food #foodporn

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Ο Ντίνος!! (@ntinos_dig) στις

 