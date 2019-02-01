Για τους περισσότερους νεόνυμφους το τέλειο γαμήλιο φωτογραφικό άλμπουμ είναι μεγάλη υπόθεση, αλλά ένα ζευγάρι από το Νιου Τζέρσεϊ ανέβασε κατά πολύ τον πήχη ταξιδεύοντας για τον σκοπό σε 33 χώρες μέσα σε 9 μήνες.
«Η ζωή είναι μικρή για να φορέσεις το νυφικό σου μόνο μια φορά. Και ο κόσμος πολύ μεγάλος για να μείνεις στην μικρή σου πόλη για όλη σου τη ζωή», λέει η 27χρονη Zoe, εξηγώντας πως το μόνο που ήθελαν ήταν να εμπνεύσουν τον κόσμο με τις φωτογραφίες τους ώστε να «εξερευνήσουν ένα καινούργιο μέρος, να δοκιμάσουν ένα νέο χόμπι και να εκπληρώσουν τα όνειρά τους».
Η «αποστολή» τους ξεκίνησε τον Ιανουάριο του 2018, αμέσως μετά τον γάμο τους, και ολοκληρώθηκε τον περασμένο Οκτώβριο, διάστημα στο οποίο επισκέφτηκαν συνολικά 33 χώρες. Μεταξύ άλλων έχουν πάει σε Ταϊλάνδη, Ινδία, Αίγυπτο, Νότια Αφρική, Σρι Λάνκα, Σιγκαπούρη, Νέα Ζηλανδία, Ιαπωνία, Ευρώπη αλλά και Ελλάδα, όπου βρέθηκαν για λίγες ημέρες στη Μύκονο και την Σαντορίνη.
No one I'd rather get lost with on the small paths of Santorini 💙
Wishing we could go back to Mykonos and this moment! We'd spend hours in the morning getting lost in the tiny white alleyways, admiring the flowers that spilled over just about everything and feeling thankful for the opportunity to be in Greece. ☺️🥰
Have to admit, we waited on a 30 minute line to take this picture 😐
Exploring Mykonos Town 💙 Plan to come early, beat the crowds and get lost for a few hours in the tiny alleyways 🌸
. . . We may need a ride 😬
We just want to say thank you to all our friends at @votsalaki_resort for an incredible stay! The staff truly care about each person that stays with them and they even go out of their way to make your time there an unforgettable one! 🍕🍉🍹🏊🏼♂️
Goin' to the chapel and we're gonna get married... at the oldest church in Mykonos ⛪️
About 2 million people visit Santorini each year. The busiest months being June, July and August. Coming in late May means beating the crowds and enjoying the start of the warm weather ☀️
Marry Me In... Santorini, Greece 🔹🔷🔹
Στόχος τους ήταν να φωτογραφηθούν εκείνη φορώντας το νυφικό της και αυτός με το κοστούμι του γάμου -τα οποία κουβαλούσαν παντού μαζί τους- σε όσες περισσότερες χώρες μπορούσαν, τραβώντας σε κάθε ταξιδιωτικό προορισμό την αντίστοιχη «τέλεια γαμήλια φωτογραφία».
«Κάποιοι μπορεί να πουλήσουν το νυφικό τους, κάποιοι να το αποθηκεύσουν σε ένα κουτί και να μην το ξαναδούν ποτέ, κάποιοι να το κρατήσουν για τα παιδιά τους. Οπότε ποιο το πρόβλημα αν θες να το πάρεις μαζί σου σε όλο τον κόσμο;», λέει η Zoe.
Η ιδέα τούς ήρθε μόλις στο πρώτο ραντεβού τους, όταν αστειευόμενοι είπαν πως αν τα πράγματα μεταξύ τους πήγαιναν καλά, θα ήθελαν κάποια μέρα να ταξιδέψουν μαζί τον κόσμο.
«Όταν αρχίσαμε να βγαίνουμε δεθήκαμε λόγω των ταξιδιών και της ιδέας του να έχουμε την ελευθερία να επιλέξουμε τον επόμενο προορισμό. Ξεκινήσαμε να κάνουμε οικονομίες, παντρευτήκαμε και φύγαμε για γαμήλιο ταξίδι, κάνοντας τα πράγματα με τον δικό μας τρόπο», λέει ο 24χρονος Nick Aust.
Capri was a really special trip for us. Not only did Zoe's sister Theo meet us in Italy but their grandfather was born in Capri. Anacapri to be exact! He passed away a few years ago but his entire 94 years he spent telling people everywhere to go to 'the island of Capri' and that 'It's the Garden of Eden on earth!' 🌱🌍 • It was really special seeing all the things he talked about throughout his life. Like how big the lemons are there, where he would pick olives, how he used to swim in the Blue Grotto and dive for pennies that tourists would throw in. 😂 • We also spent time with Zoe's cousins that live there and were able to see her grandfather in them as well. We'll always be thankful for this place and the people that live here. We hope that one day, everyone gets to experience the Island of Capri. 'The Garden of Eden on Earth'. ❤️
If you're traveling to Israel make sure to hike through Ein Gedi, a nature reserve and oasis located right off the Dead Sea. It was mind blowing to be walking through a valley in the dessert and stumble upon waterfall after waterfall and natural swimming pool after pool. You don't have to be super experienced to hike the trails. They're all marked and for the most part, very easy to access. Make sure to bring comfortable shoes, plenty of water, some lunch and your bathing suit and sunscreen if it's summer time. While we were in Israel temperatures reached over 110 degrees Fahrenheit!!! ☀️
Paris tip* - pick up some champagne, some cheese and some other treats to munch on, head to the Eiffel Tower 30 mins before the sun sets and have dinner with the very best view in the city 🍾🍇🧀
Το ζευγάρι λέει πως εκτός από μαγευτικές αναμνήσεις, τα ταξίδια τούς έκαναν να δουν επίσης την ζωή από άλλη προοπτική. «Τα ταξίδια έχουν τον τρόπο να σε κάνουν πιο ταπεινό. Πηγαίνεις σε τόσα διαφορετικά μέρη έχοντας μαζί τα μόνα πράγματα που μπορείς να κουβαλήσεις. Μπορεί να μη σου φαίνεται πολύ, αλλά όταν βλέπεις πώς ζουν άλλοι άνθρωποι, συνειδητοποιείς πως δεν χρειάζεσαι πολλά για να είσαι ευτυχισμένος. Σημαντικό δεν είναι τι έχεις, αλλά με ποιον είσαι μαζί και τι κάνεις», λένε.
Ο Nick και η Zoe κατέγραψαν όλα τα ταξίδια τους με λεπτομέρειες και αποφάσισαν να μοιραστούν την ιστορία τους μέσα από το σάιτ τους, που ονομάζεται Marry Me In.