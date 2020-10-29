View this post on Instagram

This photo was taken on this day, a year ago...This was my BEST ATHINA! 💥 One of my favourite trips ever! It was the last time that i was on the Greek soil, and i admire my happiness on this picture, but at the same time i grieve cause i didn't have a chance to come again. Every time i come i learn a lot..i meet my dear people & i gain a new ones. This global tragedy put me in a state where i am more aware of it - how Ellada effects on me & what is my final life goal. Words cannot explain my can't-waitness!! The future is uncertain, for sure - but my love for this country & this city surely is! Χρονια Πολλα, Ελλαδα μου! 💙 #ilovegreece #iloveathens #thisisathens #in_athens #ilovetravelling #athens #ellada #ig_athens #ig_greece #wu_greece #greecetravelgr1_ #greecelover_gr #instagreece #vscogreece #urban_greece #kings_greece #travelgreece #visitgreece #super_greece #super_europe #instalifo #anarchy_dreams #travelgirl #girlswhotravel #travel #traveling #traveler #europe_vacations #europe_perfection #europetravel