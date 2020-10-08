Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

View this post on Instagram

She makes magic • - #sarakiniko #milosisland #cyclades

A post shared by Bill Thanopoulos (@bill_box) on

View this post on Instagram

#instalifo #instaphoto #instafoto #october

A post shared by Maria Patsioura (@patsiouramaria) on