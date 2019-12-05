Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
🧡 . . . #artistic_greece #ig_shotz #peopleofinst #anarchy_dreams #photologio_gr #classicsmagazine #chasinglight #sonyalpha #vscocam #vscofilter #nowherediary #girl #portrait #photography #fromwhereistand #dreamerspower #autumn #photocinematica #katapliktika_ #instalifo #greece
View this post on Instagram
If we could pack right now and go to a place we 've been before, Iceland would be one of our top choices! (The other two, in case you wonder, are Mexico and Indonesia). • If you had to do the same, where would you go?! • Αν μας έλεγες αυτή την στιγμή να επιστρέψουμε σε ένα από τα μερη που έχουμε πάει, μία από τις κορυφαίες επιλογές μας θα ήταν η Ισλανδία! (Οι άλλες δύο θα ήταν το Μεξικο και η Ινδονησία). • Εσύ σε ποιό μέρος θα επέστεφες αυτή την στιγμή;!