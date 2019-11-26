Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Έτσι ξαφνικά ήρθε αυτή η τούρτα από χέρια αγαπημένα στο σπίτι, και πραγματικά νιώθω τυχερός για τους ανθρώπους που έχω για φίλους. Δεν ήμουν καθόλου έτοιμος για επίσκεψη, μα ήρθαν, έφεραν και τούρτα, έγραψαν και ένα μικρό σημείωμα που δεν μπορώ να σου το διαβάσω όλο , γιατί είναι "δικό μας" . 😉 Από όλα αυτά που έγραψαν, μόνο την ευχή στο τέλος αυτής της μικρής κάρτας θέλω να μοιραστώ μαζί σου που λέει το εξής :"Να μας χαίρεσαι γιατί σε κάθε χαρά σου νιώθουμε την ευτυχία να μας χαμόγελα, οι φίλοι σου!!! " Έτσι ξεκίνησε η ημέρα της γιορτής και τον γενεθλίων μου. Όσο για το πόσα χρόνια κρύβει το κερί πάνω στην τούρτα, ένα θα πω χτύπησα τα 41!!! 😉 . . . . . . . . . . . . #goodmorning #kalimera #birthday #mybirthday #nameday #blogger #travelblogger #greektravelblogger #traveler #traveller #instagreece #greecestagram #lifo #instalifo #greek #man #me #familytravel #athens #athens🇬🇷 #myhome #happyday #friend #people #travel #trip #thankyou
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Explore the wild side____________ #visit_lesvos #instalifo #athensvoice #ig_greece #ig_lesvos #thegreekstyle #islandlife #travelblog #travel_greece #travelphotography #discover_greece #wu_greece #explore #visitlesvos #lesvosisland #greekislands #islandgirl #instapic #instalifogreeece
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Cheeseburgers, fries & Christmas cookie milkshake @shakeshack . . . . . #streetfood #food #foodpic #foodporn #foody #foodie #newyork #eating #yum #instafood #yummy #amazing #instagood #photooftheday #tasty #food #delish #delicious #foodpics #eat #hungry #foodgasm #foods #urbaneatersgr #burgers #burger #shakeshack #milkshake #instalifo
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I followed my heart and it led me to the mountains 🏔 . . . . . . . . . #travel #fblogger #photographer #vscogood #vscocam #vsco #instadaily #outfitpost #beauty #streetstyle #lovemyjob #artist #moodboard #lifo #instalifo #instapic #picoftheday #picoftheday #fashionblogger #fashion #stylediary #fashiondiary #outfit #motorcycle #rider #roadtrips #adventure
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Look inside yourself,you are more than what you have become! 🦁🙏 #instaboy #instaguy #instaman #beardedguy #beardedman #instamale #instabearded #thebeardedway #greekguy #hoscos #vsco #malemodel #selfieguy #lionking #lionboy #tattooman #tattooguy #greece #lifo #instalifo #picoftheday #photooftheday #instapic #instaphoto
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
A record store is a place of escape. It’s a library and a clubhouse. . . . . Click by @diamantis_matthelis 📸 . . . . . #vinylsalvation #recordstore #skg #skgstories #thessaloniki #instathessaloniki #instalifo #vinylcommunity #vinyladdict #vinylporn #picoftheday
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
"In life have a friend that is like a mirror and shadow; Mirror doesn't lie and shadow never leaves!" 💑 #happyweek #picoftheday #instalifo #instacapture #instapic #instadaily #tuesdaymood #goodmorning #friendstime #friendshipgoals #athensvoice #thebeardedway #15yearsandcounting #friendsarefamily #igers_greece #ig_greece #ig_athens #teenstoadults #lifeisaboutmoments #happyday #newbeginnings #loveforever
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
#ig_europe#vsco#athensvoice#instalifo#photocontestgr #tv_greece#greekstreetmag #streetphotography #streetstyle #streets_vision #mysticpeople #streets_in_motion