Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

[Like a fairytale...] #asemasrexristin #moodoftheday #fromwhereistand #instatravelling #instalifo #instadailyphoto #picoftheday #ig_prague #ig_karlovyvary #ig_europe #ig_travel #magicplace #travellingwithyou❤️ #travelphotography #traveltoexplore #namaste

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Sxoina Christina (@xristinasx) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

For your information...

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Thanos Klonopoulos (@tklonos) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Έτσι ξαφνικά ήρθε αυτή η τούρτα από χέρια αγαπημένα στο σπίτι, και πραγματικά νιώθω τυχερός για τους ανθρώπους που έχω για φίλους. Δεν ήμουν καθόλου έτοιμος για επίσκεψη, μα ήρθαν, έφεραν και τούρτα, έγραψαν και ένα μικρό σημείωμα που δεν μπορώ να σου το διαβάσω όλο , γιατί είναι "δικό μας" . 😉 Από όλα αυτά που έγραψαν, μόνο την ευχή στο τέλος αυτής της μικρής κάρτας θέλω να μοιραστώ μαζί σου που λέει το εξής :"Να μας χαίρεσαι γιατί σε κάθε χαρά σου νιώθουμε την ευτυχία να μας χαμόγελα, οι φίλοι σου!!! " Έτσι ξεκίνησε η ημέρα της γιορτής και τον γενεθλίων μου. Όσο για το πόσα χρόνια κρύβει το κερί πάνω στην τούρτα, ένα θα πω χτύπησα τα 41!!! 😉 . . . . . . . . . . . . #goodmorning #kalimera #birthday #mybirthday #nameday #blogger #travelblogger #greektravelblogger #traveler #traveller #instagreece #greecestagram #lifo #instalifo #greek #man #me #familytravel #athens #athens🇬🇷 #myhome #happyday #friend #people #travel #trip #thankyou

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Stelios Xaralampous (@stelios_travel_blogger) στις

 

 

 

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

A record store is a place of escape. It’s a library and a clubhouse. . . . . Click by @diamantis_matthelis 📸 . . . . . #vinylsalvation #recordstore #skg #skgstories #thessaloniki #instathessaloniki #instalifo #vinylcommunity #vinyladdict #vinylporn #picoftheday

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Dimkal (@dimkal_) στις

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

#ig_europe#vsco#athensvoice#instalifo#photocontestgr #tv_greece#greekstreetmag #streetphotography #streetstyle #streets_vision #mysticpeople #streets_in_motion

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Vassilis Tzanis (@decemb) στις