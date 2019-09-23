Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Life is beautiful and there’s so much to smile about.......! ******************************* #lifeisbeautiful #lifeisagift #thereissomuchtosmileabout #kdaoulkaphotographer #stylist #lavenderfield #nature_perfection #natureshooting #thematicphotography #greeknature #igs_photo #enjoyingphotography #photographylover #styleismylife #stylephotography #longdress #feelingmyself #feelinghappy #keepsmiling #smilingalways #smileismysignature #instaphoto #instalifo #follow4follow #followme
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
If love then love If sun then sun If you then I .- #instalovers #instalifo #instamania #instaphoto #instapic #instagood #instafun #instalove #instamood #fun #love #moodoftheday #picoftheday #photooftheday #athensvoice #athens #athensvibe #igers #igs #ig_greece
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Garifalo Sto Auti @artemishorner @artemisvsuniverse . . . . . #outfitoftheday #lookbook #wiwt #instastyle #데일리룩 #오오티디 #셀스타그램 #portraitphotography #portraits #portraiture #portraitpage #portraitmood #makeportraits #ポートレート #portrait_perfection #portrait_shots #portraits_ig #athens #greece #ig_athens #athensvoice #acropolis #ig_greece #athensvibe #instagreece #greecestagram #greek #instalifo #бухарест #кишинёв
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
| sunday prayer | 🌸 . . . . . #mykonos #mykonosgreece #mykonostown #jmk #minimal #igers #igers_greece #ig_greece #ig_masterpiece #summeringreece #summersunselection #instaman #instalifo #contemporaryphotography #bestoftheday #photooftheday #instasummer #chasingthelight #shadowhunters #minimalism #iamatraveller #paradisexmagazine #noicemag #broadmag #paperjournalmag #nowherediary #minimalpeople #stayandwander #dante #dantemenswear @hoscos @ig_greece
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
🌊. . . . . . . . #summer #summerneverends #milosisland #photooftheday #instalifo #milos #greeksummer #cyclades #sarakiniko
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
| #tv_living #travel_greece #tv_landscapes #_sardegna #team_greece_members #greecetravelgr1_ #Athens #greecelover_gr #Great_Captures_Greece #In_Europe #igglobalclub #kings_greece #kings_villages #Instalifo #princely_shotz #rsa_vsco #Super_Greece #vintage_greece #wu_Greece #men #LOVES_GREECE #style #perfect_greece #thessaloniki #heavenly_shotz #greece #roundphot0#tv_greece#streetsingreece#naturelover_gr
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Give me a kiss to build a dream on And my imagination will thrive upon that kiss Sweetheart, I ask no more than this A kiss to build a dream on Give me a kiss before you leave me And my imagination will feed my hungry heart Leave me one thing before we part A kiss to build a dream on And when I'm alone with my fancies, I'll be with you Weaving romances, making believe they're true Oh, give me your lips for just a moment And my imagination will make that moment live Give me what you alone can give A kiss to build a dream on When I'm alone with my fancies, I'll be with you Weaving romances, making believe they're true [ A Kiss to Build a Dream on - Louis Armstrong] #beach #autumn #summer #love #inlove #instalove #desert #crete #instacrete #ig_daily #ig_nature #igers #me #bearded #beard #blue #sea #nature #vscocam #vsco #picoftheday #instalifo #instalike #like #greece #sky @lifomag @_hoston @hoscos