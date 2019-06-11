Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
And the living is easy #θερμιδες #Thessaloniki . #visitthessaloniki #visitgreece #thesstips #skg #travel #travelgram #greece #bestcitybreaks #visit_europe #travel_drops #europe_gallery #bestplacestogo #photooftheday #agapaothessaloniki #thessday #urban_greece #parallaximag #instalifo #greece #thessalonikitoday
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
#ithaki #ithaka #ithaca #greece #greek #ig_greece #igers_greece #greecestagram #instagreece #greekislands #lovetraveling #visitgreece #greek_islands #greekstyle #travelgreece #grecia #greeksummer #summeringreece #lovegreece #beautifulgreece #exploregreece #discovergreece #loves_greece #greeceislands #igersgreece #instalifo #wu_greece #welovegreece #ionianislands #greekisland
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
#selfieonthecar #summermood #chiltime #sun #greecesummer #filters #instaphoto #instadaily #instalifo #sunglasses😎 #like4likes #selfiemania #dayoff #summertime
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Καλημέρα όλη μέρα. #instalife#instagram#instaphoto#instagood#greece#tvgreece#tv_greece#instagreat#supergreece#traveldrops#instalifo#nofilter#lovesgreeceinstacapture#photooftheday#ourstreets#landscape#seascape#streetlife#storyofthestreet#everybodystreet#sea#deadsea @photo_mag_greece @_travel.bucket_ @kelevra_gallery @travelhawkjess @travel_drops_ @street_photographs__ @streets_storytelling @streetphotographyinternational @beautifuldestinations
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
🌹/~ May the flowers remind us, why the rain was so necessary~\🌹 #instaquotes #instafashion #instalike #instaflower #instafollow #instaphoto #instapic #instadaily #instalifo #portraitphotography #photooftheday #flowers #capture #red #naturelover #naturephotography #photoshooting #ig_color #igdaily #igers #igersoftheday #insta #instanature #instamood #instamoment
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
𝑅𝑜𝒸𝓀𝒾𝓃’ 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒟𝓊𝓉𝒸𝒽 𝓌𝑒𝒶𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇! // #veniceofthenorth #utrecht_netherlands
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Chiquita🍍 #shootaesthetics #anarchy_dreams #instalifo #dreamermagazine #somewheremagazine #tropical #ithosmag #summeringreece #afilmcosmos #777luckyfish
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
“At the beginning it’s just a hobby.. Then it becomes an addiction...”
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
And here you are living Despite it all *rupi kaur #travel #selfportrait #potd #vsco #vscocam #jj #instalifo
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
The end of an era 🎓 🎉 # # # # # # # # # # # #graduation #finallygraduated #unilife #endofanera #university #athens #athensvoice #vsco #instalifo #bachelordegree
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Lovable!!!! #quotes #life #fashion #guywithstyle #mensweardaily #menwithstyle #coolguys #styleblogger #instalifo #jeans #dailystyles #ootdmen #mensfashionreview #menblogger #menstreetstyle #menwear #black #clothing #Apparel #athenscity #athensgreece #greekpeople #greekboy #regrann #fashionblogger #tsp
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Αρχές καλοκαιριού... #chalkidiki #xalkidiki #june #summer #summer2019 #sun #sunshine #blondie #chilling #beachlife #vitaminsea #lifo #instalifo #instasummer #sea #sealovers #αγαπημονο #instapic #instagirl #photooftheday #ig_portrait #portraits #saltyhair #postthepeople #myenslesssummer 👒👙
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Boo 👻. #instalifo #blindingsun #outoftheblue #scary #swimmwear #chalkidiki #sithonia
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
All eyes on you. ______________________________ • • • #mensfashion #menstyle #fashion #casualclassics #menswithclass #alwaysclassic #streetstyle #stylish #streetwear #beard #instalifo #atene #beautifulpeople #lifomag #bearded #athensvoice #boy_gr #instaguy #instastylegr #greekmen #lifomag #ootd #potd #greecegram #urbangreece #fashiongram #eros_greece #eros_global
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
•𝖳𝗋𝗈𝗉𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗅...•🌴 _________________________________________________ #me #corfu #oldtown #photography #palmtrees #islandlife #summervibes #photooftheday #igers #igdaily #instalifo #instagood #instamood #lifomag #ig_greece #greecestagram #igers_greece #photoshooting #portrait #tumblr
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Days spent here will be remembered forever. ❤️ • Čeprav je dopust trajal “samo” en teden, nama je (ko sva bila tam), mineval res počasi. Ogromno stvari sva doživela (kar se verjetno vidi tudi po fotkah). Zdaj, ko se ga spominjam, se mi na prvo žogo zdi, da je dobesedno odbrzel mimo. Ampak če pomislim, koliko spominov sva prinesla nazaj, to enostavno ni mogoče. In mislim, da mi čas teče tako hitro, kot sama verjamem, da mi. Ker bolj kot si razlagam, kako čas leti, manj ga dejansko imam. Ker nisem tukaj in zdaj, ampak povsod drugje. V jutrišnjih obveznostih. V včerajšnjih spominih. In ja, lepo je imet spomine in obveznosti, ampak hkrati je moj cilj biti čimveč tu in zdaj. Ker je to pravzaprav edino, kar imam. Tudi jutrišnji dan bom dojemala kot tu in zdaj. Tudi Mykonos sem dojemala kot tu in zdaj. Zato čas pravzaprav na nek način ne obstaja ... čar življenja pa je dojeti, da strahovi pred minevanjem zato niso smiselni, saj izvirajo iz misli na preteklost/prihodnost. V tem trenutku pa nimaš razloga za strah, ker je tukaj in zdaj vedno vse ok. Zato se samo prepusti in uživaj, ker ko enkrat to dojameš, je vsak trenutek lahko “dopust”, ki nikoli ne mine.😊❤️
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
---------------------------------------- #summer2019 #mysummer #vacation #sunnyday #sea #traveling #minitrip #moments #collectmemories #happytime #exploring #instatravel #instatrip #instalifo #greece #visitgreece #peloponnese #methoni #messinia #castle #instalike #like4like
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Το καλοκαίρι είναι η αγαπημένη μου εποχή για χρωματιστά, 50s φορέματα. Τα φοράω απ'το πρωί (με πάνινα sneakers) μέχρι το βράδυ (με πέδιλα) και είναι η Νο1 επιλογή για τη βαλίτσα μου κάθε φορά που ταξιδεύω. Το συγκεκριμένο είναι ένα φόρεμα περιορισμένης έκδοσης από το αγαπημένο μου vintage repro brand, @pinupgirlclothing 💖 Εσείς τι ρούχα συνηθίζετε να παίρνετε μαζί στα ταξίδια σας; #sintraportugal #sintralovers #portugaltravel #wheninportugal #pinup #pinupdress #pinupcouture #pinupgirlclothing #pinuplife #pinuplifestyle #vintageblogger #vintageglam #vintageglamdolls #vintagefashion #vintagestyle #vintageblog #instalifo
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
ₙₒₜₕᵢₙg bᵤₜ bₗᵤₑ ₛₖᵢₑₛ ₐₙd ₛₑₐₛ _______________________________ #summer #portokatsiki #leukada #visitgreece #islandlife #me #greecesummer #greecetravel #greecestagram #beach #summeringreece #summerholiday #sun #instame#igers_greece #photooftheday #follow4follow #like4like #boy_gr #instalike #igers #picoftheday #instadaily #instafollow #followme #instalifo #instagood #bestoftheday #instacool #follow
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
👑 - - - - #instadaily #instamood #instagood #picoftheday #instamoment #photoshooting #photography #instalifo #mood #igdaily #ig_greece #goodvibes #amazing #igers_greece #iger #instagramers #pose #selfie #instaselfie #vsco #vscocam #instapic #vscogood #wu_greece #vintage #male #instagreece #instalike #insta
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐞 💨❣️ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #instalifo #lifo #lifogreece #instadaily #picoftheday #photooftheday #photoshoot #instagood #vacation #summer #relax #travel #travelblogger #travelgreece #travelgram #travelphotography #igers #ig_greece #kalamata #messinianicon #pool #vsco #vscocam #me #happylife #sun #sea #seaside #beach #beachwear