Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 








View this post on Instagram

Summer, man #happinessis #takingbacksunday #home #instalifo #athensvoice #athensvibe

A post shared by kostas tselios (@kostastselios_) on






View this post on Instagram

Be patient. Every piece will come back to it’s place.

A post shared by 𝙹𝚊𝚔𝚎 𝙽𝚒𝚣𝚒𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚔𝚒 (@jakerskii) on


View this post on Instagram

Adding more memories to our friendship 😊

A post shared by Eleftheria (@eleftheriakas) on








View this post on Instagram

Baby 😍😍#greekarmy #army #mylove #bestdays #holidays #mytilene #instadaily #instalifo #instagood

A post shared by ΝΙΚΟΛΕΤΑ🌹 (@nikoletakofini) on







View this post on Instagram

Happy day!!!! #lifo #instalifo #athens

A post shared by Ilas ilias Delaveris (@ilasdelaveris) on





View this post on Instagram

"Be so good they can't ignore you" Steve Martin ☺ 20 χρόνια θέατρο.18 τηλεοπτικές σειρές.7 κινηματογραφικοί ρόλοι.Ο ηθοποιός @christosliakopoulos αφήνει το δικό του λιθαράκι στο σανίδι όπως με τη επιτυχημένη παράσταση "Αυτοκράτωρ Αδριανός" που εδώ και 3 χρόνια στη Αθήνα καθηλώνει το κοινό με το μονόλογό του σε δική του σκηνοθεσία και κείμενο. Δε ξεχνιούνται όμως κι οι τηλεοπτικοί μας δέκτες με τις σειρές "Με θέα στο Πέλαγος" και "Κάτω απ την Ακρόπολη" που ως μικρός τηλεοπτικός θαυμαστής τους περίμενα τα επεισόδια πως και πως.Λίγα χρόνια μετά, μεσημέρι σε ένα παραδοσιακό καφενείο κάπου στο Μοναστηράκι, με φόντο τη Βιβλιοθήκη του Ανδριανού, η συνάντηση παίρνει σάρκα κι οστά. Κανένα γυαλί. Κανένας σκηνοθέτης να λέει "Στοπ, πάμε πάλι".Ούτε μικρόφωνα.Ούτε κάμερες.Πλέον οι ρόλοι είναι αυθεντικοί και πραγματικοί.Ερωτήσεις εναλάσσονται-διακόπτονται, σκέψεις διατυπώνονται, καταθέσεις της ψυχής και του μυαλού ξεδιπλώνονται. Διψασμένοι να ρουφήξουμε το κάθε λεπτό της συνάντησης αυτής, ο χρόνος κυλά.Μία νέα φιλία που εδραιώνεται...στα απλά, στα αληθινά και στα ειλικρινή συναισθήματα.Σε αυτούς τους ανθρώπους αξίζει να τους στηρίζεις και να τους βοηθάς όπως μπορείς, ανιδιοτελώς.Αυτοκράτορα Ανδριανέ....εις το επανιδείν!!! 😉 #portrait #portraits #portraiture #portraitart #portraitgames #portraitmood #portrait_ig #actor #actors #actorlife #tvseries #theater #theaterlife #theatergeek #theaterphotography #theaterarts #instalifo #athens #picoftheday #moodoftheday #nikonphotography #nikostsilikisphotography #instagram #instamoment #instalove #like4like #likeforlike #follow4follow #followforfollow

A post shared by Nikos Tsil (@nikos_tsil_photography) on



View this post on Instagram

#sundaymood #sunnyday #roadtrip #nafplio #castle #colours #instalifo #athensvoice #ig_greece #vscocam #picoftheday

A post shared by yannis (@yannisk23) on