So glad to be back in Copenhagen • I love this city, especially with this weather ☀️ . . . . #springvibes #incopenhagen #favecity #instalifo #københavn #archilovers #archigram #danmark #architecturedaily #symmetricaldesign #blueskies #travelstories #thisisscandinavia #visitcopenhagen #denmark #visitdenmark #explorecopenhagen #axeltower
̅Α̅ν̅ο̅ι̅ξ̅η: Ο τρόπος του Θεού να πει, «Πάμε Ξανά» ̅!̅! 🌹🌸 . . . . . #instalifo #sunday #moments #picoftheday #hoscos #instadaily #weekend #flowers #flowerfields #nature #life #beautiful ##motivation #athensvoice ##vsco #mytinyatlas ##spring #neverstopexploring
Η ευτυχία είναι επιλογή και βρίσκεται σε κίνηση ❤🌹🌸🦄#amsterdam #travelgirl #travelphotography#travelmood #instastyle #instalifo
Con filtros y a lo loco, o la luz helénica nos sienta tan bien. Exarcheia, Atenas 2019. #selfie #instaselfie #bnw_selfie #autorretrato #exarcheia #selfportrait #bnw_eye #bnwportrait #bnw_mania #bnw_photography #blackandwhitestyle #athens #instalifo #beardstyle #bearded #beardpower #instabear #faceart #man #mediterranean #madurez
Στεϊ. 💃 _______________________________ #monday #butnotblue #stayweird #instalifo #maanantai
Drawn to streets. #sony #sonyalpha #sonya7 #helios #helios44 #reflection #urban_greece #skg_explorers #skgstories #greekstreetmag #streetdreamsmag #urbanstoriesskg #streetphotography #streetphotographyinternational #streetfinder #instalifo #instagood #instameetgreece
Portrait of a chef . Passion for what you do #priceless . . . . . #portraitstream #portraitgasm #portrait_shooterz #portrait_planet #hawaiilife #hawaiianshirt #keepitreal #kahuna #athenslife #athenslifo #instalifo #thatsdarlingweekend #hellomonday #hellomynameis #whitepeoplebelike #sunnies #sunniesspecs #hashtaglunchbag
Tonight #Weareyoung So let's set the world on fire We can burn brighter than the sun... #Fun #amsterdam #netherlands#instalifo #travelgram #travelgirl #traveller #iamsterdam #amsterdamcity #photography #spring #thenetherlands #Holland #ig_discover_holland #travel #traveler #Sunny #loveamsterdam #amsterdamlife #womentravel #travelfun #passportlife #europetravel #travelblogger #amsterdamtrip #europe #easter #amsterdam_streets #travellife
•Η Σονάτα του Σεληνόφωτος Θα καθίσουμε λίγο στο πεζούλι, πάνω στο ύψωμα, κι όπως θα μας φυσάει ο ανοιξιάτικος αέρας μπορεί να φανταστούμε κιόλας πως θα πετάξουμε, γιατί, πολλές φορές, και τώρα ακόμη, ακούω τον θόρυβο του φουστανιού μου σαν τον θόρυβο δύο δυνατών φτερών που ανοιγοκλείνουν, κι όταν κλείνεσαι μέσα σ αυτόν τον ήχο του πετάγματος νιώθεις κρουστό το λαιμό σου, τα πλευρά σου, τη σάρκα σου, κι έτσι σφιγμένος μες στους μυώνες του γαλάζιου αγέρα, μέσα στα ρωμαλέα νεύρα του ύψους, δεν έχει σημασία αν φεύγεις ή αν γυρίζεις κι ούτε έχει σημασία που άσπρισαν τα μαλλιά μου, (δεν είναι τούτο η λύπη μου η λύπη μου είναι που δεν ασπρίζει κι η καρδιά μου). Άφησε με να’ ρθω μαζί σου Το ξέρω πως καθένας μοναχός πορεύεται στον έρωτα, μοναχός στη δόξα και στο θάνατο. Το ξέρω. Το δοκίμασα. Δεν ωφελεί. Άφησε με να ’ρθω μαζί σου. •Γιάννης Ρίτσος _______________________________________________________• #in #install #instalifo #blackandwhite #quotes
🙈✈️💐🇳🇱 #amsterdam #thenetherlands #travel #wu_europe #lifo #instalifo #wu_greece #athensvibe #athensvoice #friends #spring
"Τόσο πολύ την μέθυσε ο χυμός του ήλιου που έγειρε το κεφάλι της και δέχτηκε να γίνει, σιγά - σιγά, η μικρή Πορτοκαλένια" • • • • #theworldsmith #wanderlust #travelgram #instalifo #travelstoke #travelgirl #explorer #explore #europe #barcelona #catalunya #spain #welltravelled #sheisnotlost #shetravels #traveleurope #travel_drops #igphotographia #travelstories #living_europe #lovetotravel #travelphotography #travelphoto #exploremore #throwback #theprettycities #visiteurope #wandertip #bestcitybreaks #exploretheworld
Piazza de Ferrari⛲️ #genova #genoa #loves_world #instalifo #instamood #instadaily #instatravel #travelgram #travel_drops #traveldiaries #wonderlust #italiandays #travelawesome #passionpassport #bestcitybreaks #igworldclub #traveleurope #travelanddestinations #the_daily_traveller #super_europe #hello_worldpics #just_features
Dear Lima, at last we meet ♥️🇵🇪 #barranco #lima #peru #latinamerica #graffiti #traveller #holidays #instalifo #happykid #southamerica #april #spring
My defeat sleeps top to toe with her success . . . . . . . . . . - Alt j. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #goodvibes #travel #traveller #travelgram #travelblogger #streetfashion #photoshooting #fashiontravel #instatravel #amazing_captures #goodview #instagood #instamood #instalike #instadaily #instalifo #instafashion #travelphotography #igersoftheday #igers #igers_greece #wu_greece #urban_greece #picoftheday #vsco #travel_magazine #vscocam #instalifo #tb
Venice, it was a pleasure meeting you 🇮🇹 . . . . . . . . . . #travelphotography#travel#venice#venezia#italy#ig_italy#style#mensstyle#portrait#fashion#instapic#stripes#ig_greece#ig_cyprus#instalifo#lifogreece#beard#beardo#classy#shirt#river#boy_gr#instastylegr#travelblog#men#sunny
#experimenting #easter #eggs #ideas #instawatercolour #instaartist #instaacrylics #forest #fox#foxes #instafox #instadaily #instalove #wandererbytrade #ideas #tryingnew #AlwaysLearning #try #instalifo #lifoart #love #alwayssomenthingnew #brushes #ididitagain #letstry
Συνήθως σε τέτοιες φωτογραφίες ψάχνω κάτι όμορφο να γράψω, κάτι πρωτότυπο να τη ντύσω. Ύστερα κοιτάζοντας την, θυμήθηκα όλους εκείνους τους λόγους, τα άτομα ή ίσως το άτομο που μου προκάλει αυτό το χαμόγελο. Τώρα, θα την αφήσω έτσι. Αληθινή, όπως τραβήχτηκε. . . . #greece #athens #plaka #anafiotika #athensvoice #athensmagazine #me #cute #beautiful #happy #smile #portrait #portraitphotography #focus #like #live #love #photooftheday #picoftheday #ig_greece #igers #lifo #igersgreece #instalove #instagood #instagram #instalifo #instalifogreece
You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming. Pablo Neruda #pabloneruda #poetry #poem #flowers #loveyourself #feelings #me #instalifo #urbanart #springtime #eros_greece #instacolour #tv_greece #gf_greece #photography #nature #exquisite_greece #ig_athens #instanature #anthroparia #kasetophono #smile #athensvoice
Spring break 😎 #instagood #instasize #instadaily #instalike #instamood #instagram #instalife #instago #instaphoto #instadream #instadream #photooftheday #photo #photographer #photography #photoshoot #travelphotography #travelholic #travelgram #travelblogger #travel #happytraveller #copenhagen #hygge #smile #thelakes #portraitphotography #portrait #picoftheday #bicycle #instalifo
☀️ #larnaca #summeriscoming #travel #fblogger #photographer #vscogood #vscocam #vsco #instadaily #outfitpost #beauty #streetstyle #lovemyjob #artist #moodboard #lifo #instalifo #instapic #picoftheday #picoftheday #fashionblogger #fashion #stylediary #fashiondiary #outfit #etsizwi1000xronia #enjekofteime
#facades . . . . . . #instalifo #popagandagr #igersgreece #urbanshots #athensvoice #urbanphotography #streetphotography @streetdreamsmag #streetdreamsmag @huntgramcuration #huntgram @igshotz #igshotz @worldplaces #worldplaces @instagood #instagoodmyphoto @travelandlife #travelandlife #photographyislife #photography #photographyeveryday #photographyoftheday #agameoftones #photographyislifee #photographer #justgoshoot #ig_myshot #photographylover #master_shots #photographysouls #photographyprops #photographyoftheday #photographyaddict #photographylover #cpcollectives