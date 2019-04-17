Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
Πιασμένος σε παγίδα κι έχουν περάσει χρόνια στην πόρτα σου γυρνάω κάθε πρωί. Στη σκέψη σου αρρωσταίνω, στέκω, βαριανασαίνω, θυμάμαι όταν σε είχα πρωτοδεί... Δε μένει εδώ κανείς, μόνο τα δέντρα μείναν ίδια κι άδειοι δρόμοι με σκουπίδια. Δε μένει εδώ κανείς, σκληρό το φως που ξημερώνει, σα μεθυσμένο μ’ ανταμώνει και με λιώνει. Ξεπούλησα το νού μου κορόϊδο του εαυτού μου αράχνη σ’ ακατοίκητο ουρανό νομίζω τα `χω χάσει δε σ’ έχω ξεπεράσει κοιτάζω το κουδούνι σου: αδειανό. Σωκράτης Μάλαμας #lifo #instalifo #instamoments #my_travelimages #urban_greece #urbanphotography #somewheremagazine #forevermagazine #dreamermagazine #photocinematica #photographyart #vintage_wanders #livin'in_athens #kasetophono #katapliktika #antikatapliktika #anarchy_dreams #anthroparia #antikatapliktika #katapliktika_ #athensvibe #athens_city #athensview #athenslife #instaathens #weloveathens #exploreathens #kitrinos_fakelos
Find me where the waves are🌊 #sup_port #sup_team #sup_school #bicsup #bicviolex #bicgreece #supgreece #supingreece #ripcurlsunglasses #ohana_theproject . . . #surfing #surfingreece #porto_rafti #standuppaddle #beachlife #instagreece #instalifo #athensvoice #ig_greece #igaddict #igers #instalifo #athensvoice #vsco # #l4l #likeforlike #like #instalike #bestoftheday #insyadaily #instagreece #greece
Just a young gun with a quick fuse I was uptight, wanna let loose I was dreaming of bigger things And wanna leave my own life behind ❤️ #fashionblogger #stylebows #fashion #fashionista #blogger #youtuber #vlogger #greekblogger #instalifo #greekvlogger #greekyoutuber #greekfashionblogger #brunette #thessaloniki #lookbook #wiwt #igersgreece #igersthessaloniki #teamkormarokouklares #greece #skg #autumnstyle #plussizefashion #plussizemodel #plussizeblogger #plussize #beigeplusgr #beigeplus #beigeForDiversity
💙💦Happiness comes in salty water 💦 💙 #sea #sun #summer #blue #island #islandlife #lefkada #portokatsiki #instalifo #tbt
Foggy ————————————————— #instagood #instadaily #picoftheday #photography #photooftheday #me #boy #instaboy #likeforfollow #instaboy #followforfollow @hoscos #followme #vsco #vscocam #love #fashion #style #hnm #bershka #hoscos @hm_man @hm #hoscos #boys #summer #sun #zaraman #likeforfollow #hoscosgreece @hoscosgreece #igers #lifo #instalifo #boy_gr #athens @boy__gr #summer
I never miss a beat and that’s what they don’t see. I’m dancing on my own and that’s what they don’t know.
“Take a lover who looks at you like maybe you are magic! “😍😍 Frida Kahlo #myman#mylove#myheart#mybetterhalf#myoneandonly#myforeverandalways#couplegoals#weekend#nauplio#mpourtzi#instanafplio#travelers#travelgram#igers#igstyle#ig_greece#instalifo#eleanamariostour
Run like Brad Pitt is waiting at the finishing line🤣 #bratislavamarathon #newpersonalbest #lykoikechagioglou #worldrunners #runningtechnique #dynafit #picoftheday #explore #outdoors #mountains #roads #onemoremile #instalifo #lifo #vsco #vscogramm #natgeo #natgeotravel #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #magnumphotos #therawsociety #ig_greece #ig_travel #wu_greece #earthofficial #discoverearth #ourdailyplanet #awakethesoul
🌴 . . . #vsco #instalifo #vscocam #ath #igers #bcn #mua #skg
🦋 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ :: ᴵᵀˢ ᴬᴸᵂᴬᵞˢ ᴳᴼᴼᴰ ᵀᴵᴹᴱ ᶠᴼᴿ ᴬ ᶜᴬᴹᴾᴬᴿᴵ/❗️:: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💮⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ _________________________________________________ 🔺 #campari ____________ #camparispritz#italian#habits#portraitphotography#portrait#portrait_mood#portrait_shots#portrait_vision#ig_portrait#portraitstream#portraits_today#portrait_society #portrait_ig #portraits_life#portraitvision_#portrait_page #instalifo#athens#athensvibe
. . . . . #momentum_theatre #theatre #production #artist #actor #elephant_song #rehearsal #kykladon_theater #ineaskinilefterisvogiatzis #athens #athensvoice #elculture #popagandagr #instalifo #blackandwhite #leica #summicron @argyrispandazaras @nikospandazaras @irispandaspy @momentum_theatre
ENIGMA ____________ @forbidden.designs #jamesrodi #actor #athenslife #artpop #actorslife #minimalfashion #hidden_portraits #fashiondiaries #photovogue #portraitstream #portraitmood #blue #flowers #bnw_bodylanguage #instalifo #athensvoice #urban_greece #forbiddendesigns #rentalmag #hoscos #malemodel #___malelanguage #exultis #dhophos #malelounge #somewheremagazine #favoboys #noicemag #enigma #top_bnw #bnw_bodylanguage
The world is mine #dresden #germany #instalifo #ig_europe #photooftheday #travelgram #theobscurecameraman #visualart #citylife
My soulmate❤️ . . . #13yearstogether #happyanniversary #love #myman #mylove #mysoulmate #couple #couplegoals #globecouples #earthcouples #skg #skgstories #dailyinspo #stylegram #styleblogger #stylejunkie #stylefriques #styleblogger #americanstyle #ootdgals #prettylittleiiinspo #angelwings #torismicommunity #torismieditingcontest #fashiongals #greekblogger #instadaily #instablog #instalifo #instainspo #instacouple . . Inspo by @tori.smi 💕🌸
Destroy me while you still can, for when i rise back from my ashes, i will be immortal..!!! . . . . . . . #ootd #fblogger #styleblogger #photographer #vscogood #vscocam #vsco #instadaily #aboutalook #outfitpost #beauty #editorial #streetstyle #art #artist #moodboard #editorialstylist #lifo #instalifo #portrait #мода #stylist #instapic #picoftheday #potd #fashion #fashionblogger
• Some people look at you and see you. Other people look at you and see more•👀🍃🙊• —————————————————————————————————————————— • • • #cityview #athens #vsco #vscocam #citylife #ig_greece #igers #lifo #instalifo #photography #nikon #style #stylegirl #potd #ootd #travel #travelgram #spring #nature #greece #urban_greece #portrait
