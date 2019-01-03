View this post on Instagram

Details of the Cathedral’s (full name: Evangelical Supreme Parish and Collegiate Church) entrance. The main building was constructed under the renaissance architectural style in 1454 and after a series of renovations and influences (gothic, baroque and neoclassical) its architectural style serves as neo-renaissance since 1905. Truly magnificent from every side! 💫 #nikon #nikonphotography #nikond3200 #germany #berlin #cathedral #architecture #architecturephotography #view #renaissance #art #travelphotography #travel #travelgram #vsco #vscocam #vsco_greece #artistic_greece #athensvoice #instalifo #instamood #instatravel #ig_europe #wanderlust #all_shots