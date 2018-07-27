Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
27.Ιουλίου 📸🤘🏽 Portraits. #blurrymaryphotography #etypou #mattsparents #myotherhalf #eponymousview #photooftheday #takenbyiphonex #instalifo #instagirl #instaboy #couplegoals #tbt #tothesedays #at #kythera #kythira #kytheraisland #kythiraisland #visitkythira #visitkythera #missthisisland #sadesofblue #justus #thetwoofus #happytogether
στον Πειραιά γύρω στις έντεκα παρά. ___ #bw #bwphotography #photoshooting #photographie #photolovers #photographysouls #photography #train #peiraeus #station #trainstation #people #yoto_grapher #lines #igers #greecestagram #instalifo #instapicture #ig_cameras_united #phonecamera #xiaomi4a #xiaomiphotography #photos
Thank you @mariadkpl 📸🙏🏼❤️ __ #tbt #photo #photography #photoshoot #photooftheday #pic #picoftheday #postoftheday #potd #ootd #instalifo #instagood #instadaily #instapic #instaphoto #instaboy #instahub #men #mens #fashion #fun #cool #love #mensfashion #mensstyle #menswear #menstyle #skg #thessaloniki #greece
#lisbon #lisboa #instalifo #instatravel #instatraveling #nice #niceday #parque #blue #sky #portugal #portuguese #building #architecture #atlantic #athensvoice #instalisbon #castle #tower #sea #sun #belem #monument #instalife #instago #instalisbon #landscape #athensvoice #businesslife #business #torredebelem #fortress
Love is in the air... #tbt #castelsantelmo #sightseeing #italiano #windy #italy #campania #ig_napoli #napoli #naples #thatview #vomero #instalifo #italianstyle #neapolitan #instagirl #june #summer #photooftheday #instapic #romance #travellover #traveler #travelgram #travelgirl #tourist #beautiful #scenery #instacastle 🇮🇹
In to the Blue #vsco#vscofilter #vscocam co_cam #vscogood #vscoedit #vsco_greece #greece #travel_greece #visit_greece #vintage #vintage_greece #team_greece_members #team_greece #ig_greece #igdaily #ig_captures #wu_greece #instagood #instalife #instalifo #cyclades #greekislands #ios #summeringreece #sea #seavibes🌊
The only reason I've came to Kefalonia ❤️ • • • • • #greece #santorini #athens #ig_greece #greek #instagreece #greekislands #wu_greece #greecestagram #crete #travel_greece #mykonos #athensvoice #greecelover_gr #visitgreece #instalifo #cyclades #thessaloniki #igers_greece #island #grecia #team_greece #loves_greece #греция #ilovegreece #gf_greece #lifo #ig_athens #life_greece #kings_greece
-Θα'θελα να ζω σε ένα παραμύθι από εκείνα που έχουν χρώματα αμέτρητα,που η καλοσύνη υπερτερεί της κακίας,γεμάτο ζωάκια και χαρούμενους ανθρώπους.. -Μα τα περισσότερα παραμύθια έχουν δράκους... -Έχουν και "θησαυρούς"! -Και με τους δράκους πως θα γλίτωνες; -Και οι δράκοι μπορούν να νικηθούν και οι κρυμμένοι "θησαυροί" να βρεθούν..... #fairytale #happytogether
..ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇɴ sʜᴇ sᴛᴀʀᴛᴇᴅ ʙʀᴇᴀᴛʜɪɴɢ . . . . . . . #vsco #vscogr #vscocam #vsco📷 #vscomood #ig_greece #greecestagram #photography #style #summer #beach #photooftheday #shoutout #instadaily #instamood #instalifo #blogger #fashionbolgger #igersoftheday #artisticphotography #fashionblogger #happy #girl #photography #stylegram #photoshoot #sea #blackandwhitephotography
•The future is like a corridor of which we can see only by the light coming from behind• Edward Weyer Jr. _______________________________________ #vintage #city #door _______________________________________ #boy #bearded #beardgang #citycentre #photography #beard #beardedmen #tattoo #tattooart #nikon #city #love #life #cyprus #nicosia #summer #photographer #photooftheday #picoftheday #instalifo #unique #street #cityscape #vintage #unique #urban #night #blackandwhite
🙏 #calmness #blue #endlessblue #kea #keaisland #greekislands #naturelovers_gr #nature_greece #greecelover_gr #greecetravelgr1_ #travel_greece #team_greece #gf_greece #wu_greece #ig_greece #ig_greekshots #instagreece #instalifo #athensvoice #life_greece #loves_greece #kings_greece #beach #tv_greece_ #tv_living
[the cure for anything is salt water: tears or the sea] #moodygrams #tv_retro #vintage_greece #vscofilm #vsco_greece #vscogr #ig_europe #travelgram #passionpassport #instalifo #athensvoice #ig_greekshots #loves_greece_ #ic_minimal #minimalistic #gf_greece #minimal_perfection #awesomeglobe #nature_sultans #vscoedit #prettylittletrips #justgoshoot #rsa_minimal #team_greece #ig_travel #naturephotography #wu_europe #nature_perfection #wu_greece