Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

 

Για ηρέμησε ! #instalifo

A post shared by John A. Dimitros (@ajohnee) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

"What consumes your mind, controls your life"

A post shared by @ pantelis_glossy on

 

 

 

 

 

Hop on ... hop off ... 🚇

A post shared by Ανδρέας Βιτωράτος (@palvito_) on

 

 

 

 

Life is better on the island!! #folegandros #ig_cyclades #instalifo #travellers

A post shared by Maria Miakou (@miakoulaki) on

 

 

 