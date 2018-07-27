: I just want to chill on the beach and peace and one day just drink coconuts : #greece #instalifo #popagandagr #instagreece #vsco #vscocam #vscotravel #igers #ig_greece #ig_travel #instatravel #seascape #summers #islandlife #instasummer #summertime #seashore #views #minimalmood #minimal #oceanbeach #oceans #waves #athensvoice #water #horizon #sand #instacool #clearsky

A post shared by Petros Vamvounakis (@petrosv) on Jul 26, 2018 at 6:32am PDT