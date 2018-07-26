Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by Chridal (@crskp) on

 

#ikaria #summeringreece #greekislands #instalifo #athensvoice

A post shared by Alexia Paramitha (@alexia_paramitha) on

 

 

 

 

 

@leonidas__mp Μια απλή σχετικα φωτο μέσα στην ζέστη κλασσικά πλέον την έχω συνηθίσει και δεν το περίμενα αυτό αλλά όταν πρόκειται για φωτο δεν κωλωνουμε πουθενά😜 είναι κατι που αγαπώ και γενικά να μην διστάζετε να κάνετε αυτό που αγαπάτε οποίους και να είναι οι συνθήκες👌🏻 ————————— Σήμερα ο καιρός λέει μπανακι και παραλία εσείς?😁 T-shirt @magicbeeclothing 😎 @hawkerscampus -click by @giorgos.dagounakis - - - #photoshoot #photooftheday #lifo #instalifo #instagramer #street #greece #greeklife #greek #greekpost #quoteoftheday #post #hellas #unlimitedgreece #team_greece #travel_greece #wu_greece #ig_greece #insta_greece #igersgreece #greecestagram

A post shared by Mp Here🤟 (@leonidas__mp) on

 

 

A post shared by jenny (@jennyskrepi) on

 

A post shared by Betty Kalaitzidou (@betty.kal) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 