Probably the best gadget ever! Thanks to my girlfriend @zoe_sth for one of the greatest and most useful b-day presents ever! ❤ Shot by the bro: @alex.kalligas . . . . . . . . . #airpods #appleairpods #applefanboy #photography #portraitphotography #summer2018 #rethymno #beach #ig_europe #ig_crete #ig_greece #ig_rethymno #instameetgreece #photolove #instalifo #portrait_ig #igers #igers_greece #moodygrams #greece #sony #sonyalpha #a6000 #sonya6000 #sonyalphasclub

A post shared by Jim Kalligas (@jim.kal) on Jul 24, 2018 at 5:09am PDT