Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
To laugh often and much; to win the respect of the intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know that one life has breathed easier because you lived here. This is to have succeeded.
/ At the end of the day, your feet should be dirty, your hair messy and your eyes sparkling / #🦀 #λιγομαυρισα #happykid #cartepostale #symi #dhodhekanisos #july #igers_greece #ig_greece #urban_greece #streets_greece #loves_greece #life_greece #instalifo #travel_greece #tv_living #tv_greece #alltags_gr #streets_in_greece #kasetophono #vintage_greece #nikonphotography
It doesn’t matter what they think. In the end, the results speaks themselves.. So, close your mouth, your eyes and put in the hard work☝️ . . 🇮🇱 . . #israel #telaviv #oldjaffa #beach #sea #entrepreneur #entrepreneurlifestyle #entrepreneurship #digitalentrepreneur #digitalmarketer #businesstrip #businessman #instalifo #lifogreece #ig_greece #iger #garyvee #inspiration #motivation #hustle #grind #workhard #workharder
Kalogeriko of Thassos. Photo by me. . . . #greece #instalifo #greecelover_gr #sunset_greece #igers_greece #greecetravelgr1_ #greecestagram #travel #travel_drops #travel_greece #travelphotography #visitgreece #athensvoice #roundphot0 #ig_greece #zondi #summer #summertime #summervibes #life_greece #super_greece #great_captures_greece #wu_greece #loves_greece_ #citybook
. . . . #photocontestgr #instalifo #yourshotphotographer #0nlyGreece #cityfreepress #Hdr_photogroup #Loves_Greece #Kings_Greece #Greecelover_gr #Super_Europe #WeLoveGreece_ #ShutterExplore #Exquisite_Greece #GreekStreetMag #karavostamo #ikaria #Great_Captures_Greece #Travel_Greece #Expression_Greece #GreekGetaway #Nature_Lover #Nature_Greece #Nature_Sultans #Greece_United #UnlimitedGreece #instameetgreece #ReasonsToVisitGreece #ikariagram #Super_Greece
The sea was like another member of the household, a recalcitrant child at times, a soothing aunt at others. She crooned them awake; she crooned them to sleep. Everywhere, there was the smell of salt ____________________________________________________#blue #bluesky #sea #bluesea #happyday #withu #sun #beach #sunlight #vocation #instagrammers #moments #kos #island #greece #greek #boy #lifo #instalifo