Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

#lifeisabeach #myparadise #elafonisos #greece #instalifo #instagreece

A post shared by Dimitris A. Kordas (@dimitriskordas) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

#kos#island#friends#instalifo#friends#aegeanislands

A post shared by StefPito 🐶🐶 (@stefpito) on

 

Take me back ⛵️❤️

A post shared by •mara• 📸 (@maroulinal) on

 

 

☀️😎 #γλαροκαβος #litgr #instalifo #chalkidiki

A post shared by Anastasis. (@anastasis_soufleris) on

 

 

 

 

 

6 cities, 2.161 km, 16 days #lifeexperiences #roadtrip

A post shared by marios_ (@marios_) on

 

 

 