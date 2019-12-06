Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
6.12.2019 | 10:08

Santa baby

Dear Santa, I write you this letter to send me something simple, I don't know if I was a good or naughty boy...
But I would like to find a crazy person to spend my days with her..
I don't have qualifications in my mind..
Only to have the same needs as me..
Like to do something exciting and new in her life or to go for a trip.. Or just to hung out for a drink or to watch something..
Endlees possibilities.. If you want to do something..
I hope... To find you ?
ΠΟΤΕ: Τετάρτη, 6 Νοε 2019
ΠΟΥ: Αθήνα
