6.12.2019 | 10:08
Santa baby
Dear Santa, I write you this letter to send me something simple, I don't know if I was a good or naughty boy...
But I would like to find a crazy person to spend my days with her..
I don't have qualifications in my mind..
Only to have the same needs as me..
Like to do something exciting and new in her life or to go for a trip.. Or just to hung out for a drink or to watch something..
Endlees possibilities.. If you want to do something..
I hope... To find you ?
