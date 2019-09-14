ΣΕ ΑΝΑΖΗΤΩ
14.9.2019 | 15:47
Athens' Metro blue line - pillow around your neck
I know that the chances that you read this message are tiny! I don't even know if you're Greek... I got on the subway at Agia Paraskevi station around 14:20 ... I immediately noticed you, then we exchanged long looks ... you are blond, you were wearing a blue T-shirt and purple shorts, I believe you came from the airport because you still had a pillow around your neck :) I got off at Syntagma station and you continued your ride... I've got to see you again.
ΠΟΤΕ: Σάββατο, 14 Σεπ 2019
ΠΟΥ: Athen's Metro blue line
