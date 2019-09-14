Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
Βρήκατε κάποιο λάθος ή παράλειψη;     Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας  »
ΜΕΤΑΒΑΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΔΟΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΚΙΝΗΤΑ

ΣΕ ΑΝΑΖΗΤΩ

ΒΡΕΣ ΑΥΤΟΥΣ ΠΟΥ ΨΑΧΝΕΙΣ ΣΤΗ ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΠΟΛΗ.
Υπάρχουν πρόσωπα που συνάντησες τυχαία ή έχεις χάσει τα ίχνη τους και τα αναζητάς στη μεγάλη πόλη; Πρόσωπα που δεν έχεις ιδέα πού βρίσκονται ή είναι στο απέναντι μπαλκόνι και απλώς ντρέπεσαι να τους μιλήσεις; Γράψε εδώ το μήνυμά σου και ίσως πάρεις μια απάντηση.
ΣΤΕΙΛΕ MHNYMA
ΑΝΑΖΗΤΗΣΗ
« Προηγούμενο  
Τυχαίο
 
14.9.2019 | 15:47

Athens' Metro blue line - pillow around your neck

I know that the chances that you read this message are tiny! I don't even know if you're Greek... I got on the subway at Agia Paraskevi station around 14:20 ... I immediately noticed you, then we exchanged long looks ... you are blond, you were wearing a blue T-shirt and purple shorts, I believe you came from the airport because you still had a pillow around your neck :) I got off at Syntagma station and you continued your ride... I've got to see you again.
ΠΟΤΕ: Σάββατο, 14 Σεπ 2019
ΠΟΥ: Athen's Metro blue line
ΕΙΔΑ: ΕΙΜΑΙ:
SHARE
ΣΤΕΙΛΕ ΜΟΥ ΜΗΝΥΜΑ
LIFO
Δεν υπάρχει δυνατότητα σχολιασμού
ΕΙΔΕ

ΘΕΜΑΤΑ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

THE GOOD LIFO ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Συνεχίζοντας την περιήγηση στο lifo.gr, αποδέχεστε τη χρήση cookies.     Μάθετε περισσότερα.     Αποδοχή