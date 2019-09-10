Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
10.9.2019 | 18:02

22 years ago in Messinia

About 22-23 years ago, you and your mom were in a small village in Messinia, Greece. You mom was married to my godfather but they split. During that time we would play and stroll all around the village. Your name is Pavlos and I am Eleni. You are from Bulgaria. A few years ago I heard you were in Greece .I don't know if you ever going to read this ,but I would love to see u after all these years! !
If you see this ,text me?
ΠΟΤΕ: Τρίτη, 10 Σεπ 2019
ΠΟΥ: Messinia
ΕΙΔΑ: ΕΙΜΑΙ:
