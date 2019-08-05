ΣΕ ΑΝΑΖΗΤΩ
5.8.2019 | 02:38
Street Party on the Roof (gazi)
You danced for me at the roof, I offered you my lighter, but you were with someone else. We tried all night to be together and it didn't work. I followed you outside when the party was over you tried to get rid of your company, but he wouldn't let go. You are tall blonde and sweet. I was wearing black. I need to see you again.
ΠΟΤΕ: Σάββατο, 3 Αυγ 2019
ΠΟΥ: Kudeta (techno street party)
