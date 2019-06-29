Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
29.6.2019 | 15:00

Medianeras

True love will find you in the end
This is a promise with a catch
Only if you're looking can it find you
'Cause true love is searching too
But how can it recognize you
If you don't step out into the light, the light
Don't be sad I know you will
Don't give up until..
ΠΟΤΕ: Παρασκευή, 28 Ιούν 2019
ΠΟΥ: Into the light
ΕΙΔΑ: ΕΙΜΑΙ:
