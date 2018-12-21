ΣΕ ΑΝΑΖΗΤΩ
ΒΡΕΣ ΑΥΤΟΥΣ ΠΟΥ ΨΑΧΝΕΙΣ ΣΤΗ ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΠΟΛΗ.
Υπάρχουν πρόσωπα που συνάντησες τυχαία ή έχεις χάσει τα ίχνη τους και τα αναζητάς στη μεγάλη πόλη; Πρόσωπα που δεν έχεις ιδέα πού βρίσκονται ή είναι στο απέναντι μπαλκόνι και απλώς ντρέπεσαι να τους μιλήσεις; Γράψε εδώ το μήνυμά σου και ίσως πάρεις μια απάντηση.ΣΤΕΙΛΕ MHNYMA
21.12.2018 | 18:16
Deleted Scenes
Infatuations...
Lovers and moments
I don't have to love no more...
Something's changed
But I'm still the same...
Asking if love exists...
Desperately waiting for the one...
The one who deserves a dirty epic ,
Somebody with eyes true
To keep me warm in the winter.
Something better
Than deleted scenes in a game of flesh...
Something more
Τhan total surrender....
Lovers and moments
I don't have to love no more...
Something's changed
But I'm still the same...
Asking if love exists...
Desperately waiting for the one...
The one who deserves a dirty epic ,
Somebody with eyes true
To keep me warm in the winter.
Something better
Than deleted scenes in a game of flesh...
Something more
Τhan total surrender....
ΠΟΤΕ: Παρασκευή, 21 Δεκ 2018
ΠΟΥ: Αθηνα
ΕΙΔΑ: ΕΙΜΑΙ:
Δεν υπάρχει δυνατότητα σχολιασμού