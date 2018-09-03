Ησουν με μια φιλη σου στη σταση και περιμενες το τρολει.Εισαι ψηλη μελαχρινη,φορουσες πρασινο παντελονι,ασπρη μπλουζα,μαυρα πασουμια και μαυρη τσαντα.Εχεις τατουαζ στον αυχενα.Μιλουσατε στα ξενα με τη φιλη σου,δεν καταλαβα τι γλωσσα ηταν...Καποια στιγμη μιλουσες στο κινητο σου και ειπες κατι για Συγγρου.Μπηκαμε στο ιδιο τρολει το 6,και σεις κατεβηκατε στα Κατω Πατησια.

(You are two friends in the bus station waiting for trolley.You are tall beautiful girl with black hair.You were wearing greek trousers-pantalon,white blouze,black open shoes.You had black bag.You also have a tattoo .You were talking in a foreign language,not greek.At a moment you spoke to your mobile phone and you said something about Sygrou.We were at the same trolley and you and your friend stopped at Kato Patisia)