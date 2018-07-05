Society has some particular rules. However, I am a little chubby. I eat healthy most of the time, but in summer I frequently enjoy ice creams, I exercise whenever I am in the mood to do so. It's okay for me if many men don't like chubby girls. But I also have taste and just because I am a chubby girl I need a man who is also big man, not fat, but muscular. A thin man cannot handle me or please me. If you are muscular and like to touch chubby girls, send me.

I won't respond to hate messages.

Let everyone be whatever they want to.

We all have personal tastes, but don't humiliate others because of their bodies.

In greece I have seen racism in such an extend that in no other country exists... It's sad...

