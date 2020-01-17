Black Sabbath - Planet Caravan

We sail through endless skies



Stars shine like eyes, the black night sighs



The moon in silver dreams



Pours down in beams, light of the night



The earth, a purple blaze



Of sapphire haze in orbit always







While down below the trees



Bathed in cool breeze, silver starlight



Breaks dawn from night



And so, we pass on by



The crimson eye of great god Mars



As we travel, the universe