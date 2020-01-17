ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
17.1.2020 | 03:35
planet caravan....
Black Sabbath - Planet Caravan
We sail through endless skies
Stars shine like eyes, the black night sighs
The moon in silver dreams
Pours down in beams, light of the night
The earth, a purple blaze
Of sapphire haze in orbit always
While down below the trees
Bathed in cool breeze, silver starlight
Breaks dawn from night
And so, we pass on by
The crimson eye of great god Mars
As we travel, the universe
