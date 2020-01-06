ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙΑ, ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΑ ΣΕ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΑΓΑΠΑΣ (Ή ΔΕΝ!)
Αφιέρωσε βίντεο, τραγούδια και φωτογραφίες
6.1.2020 | 16:17
"Αγαπητή" μου...
U2 - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Official Video)
.... I believe in the Kingdom come
Then all the colors will bleed into one
Bleed into one
But yes, I'm still running
You broke the bonds
and you loosened chains
carried the cross of my shame, of my shame
You know I believe it
But I still haven't found
What I'm looking for...
Για έναν έρωτα που πέθανε,
εδώ μου αφιερώνεις
ένα θρήνο, μια προσευχή...
Απλά μου το ανακοινώνεις;
ή θρηνείς μαζί κι εσύ;
