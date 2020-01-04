ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
Sylver για τον προφέσορά μου.
Röyksopp - Something In My Heart (feat. Jamie Irrepressible)
You say that time can't heal
The broken heart you stole
I don't know what's real
You are what I can't be
You are what I can't be
You say that time can't heal
The broken heart you stole
I don't know what's real
You are what I can't feel
You are what I can't feel
Oh, something in my heart
Something in my heart
Makes me miss you more
Oh, something in my heart
Something in my heart
Makes me miss you more
Say that time can't heal
The broken heart you stole
I don't know what's real
I don't know what's real
You are what I can't feel
Oh something in my heart
Something in my heart
Makes me miss you more
Oh oh oh
Something in my heart
Something in my heart
Makes me miss you more