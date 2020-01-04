Röyksopp - Something In My Heart (feat. Jamie Irrepressible)

You say that time can't heal

The broken heart you stole

I don't know what's real

You are what I can't be

You are what I can't be

You say that time can't heal

The broken heart you stole

I don't know what's real

You are what I can't feel

You are what I can't feel

Oh, something in my heart

Something in my heart

Makes me miss you more

Oh, something in my heart

Something in my heart

Makes me miss you more

Say that time can't heal

The broken heart you stole

I don't know what's real

I don't know what's real

You are what I can't feel

Oh something in my heart

Something in my heart

Makes me miss you more

Oh oh oh

Something in my heart

Something in my heart

Makes me miss you more