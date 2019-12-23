Medina - You And I

Nothing left for me to say, there's no more wicked games to play, it's time for me to walk away, I am all right..

I feel like I'm on a high, a new beginning that is my life, I'm turning to the rhythm of the night, I am all right..

The music is making me rowing, the only thing that keeps me awake is me knowing there's no one here to break me or bring me down and no one here to hurt me or fool around.

I have no more time for you to hurt my feelings, I done enough to prove I am all that I believe in, we are at the end, no more stupid lies, I'm better of without you here by my side..

