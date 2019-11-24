Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
Βρήκατε κάποιο λάθος ή παράλειψη;     Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας  »
ΜΕΤΑΒΑΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΔΟΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΚΙΝΗΤΑ

ΑΦΙΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ

ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙΑ, ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΑ ΣΕ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΑΓΑΠΑΣ (Ή ΔΕΝ!)
Αφιέρωσε βίντεο, τραγούδια και φωτογραφίες
σε όποιον αγαπάς (ή μισείς :)
« Προηγούμενο  
Τυχαίο
  Επόμενο »
24.11.2019 | 03:32

I love...

you and i always hated the fact that you left...

i couldn't say anything, because i was stunned by your beauty and my incompetence...

i miss you more than anything in this world...

and if you mean that (you hating you without me), i am going to wait for you, forever. you are the only person in the world and in our timeline, that i want so badly, i need so fervently, i can trust*

0 0
SHARE
LIFO
Δεν υπάρχει δυνατότητα σχολιασμού

ΘΕΜΑΤΑ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

THE GOOD LIFO ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Συνεχίζοντας την περιήγηση στο lifo.gr, αποδέχεστε τη χρήση cookies.     Μάθετε περισσότερα.     Αποδοχή